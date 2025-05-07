Drone Debris Falls On Residential Buildings In Kyiv, Fires Break Out Across Capital

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In Kyiv's Solomianskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, and Dniprovskyi districts, drone debris fell on residential buildings, sparking fires in several parts of the capital.

This was reported on Telegram by Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, according to Ukrinform.

“In Dniprovskyi district, drone debris fell on a residential building. Emergency services are on their way, and details are still being clarified” he wrote.

Shortly afterward, Tymur Tkachenko reported additional debris falls in two more districts:“Debris also fell in Solomianskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts. In Sviatoshynskyi, it hit a 10-story residential building,” he noted on Telegram .

According to updated information from Tkachenko, the top two floors of a residential building in Dniprovskyi district were partially destroyed. In Sviatoshynskyi, apartments on the 7th, 8th, and 9th floors are on fire.

In Solomianskyi district, there is a fire in an open area, according to the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA).

“In Shevchenkivskyi district, a fire broke out after debris fell on a residential building and a supermarket,” Tkachenko later wrote on Telegram .

Also, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on Telegram that six residents of the capital were injured due to the enemy's attack, including four children.

Three injured persons were hospitalized, while the other three received medical assistance at the scene.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the invders launched an overnight attack at Kyiv, first with missiles and then with strike drones.