Jai Hind: Politicians Hail 'Operation Sindoor' Strikes On Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Politicians from across party lines rallied around to laud missile strikes carried out by Indian armed forces on nine terror targets in Pakistan under 'Operation Sindoor', posting patriotic slogans of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Jai Hind' on their social media handles.
“Bharat Mata ki Jai,” said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath greeted Operation Sindoor with“Jai Hind” and“Jai Hind ki Sena”.
Maharashtra Deputy CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde posted on X,“Jai Hind. Operation Sindoor.”
Congress leader Randeep Surjewala echoed, posting“Jai Hind.” LJP (Ram Vilas) leader and Union minister Chirag Paswan said,“Satyamev Jayate. Jai Hind ki Sena.”
Terror headquarters of banned Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen were targeted under 'Operation Sindoor' with IAF carrying out night raids on the nine hideouts located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, officials said here on Wednesday.
Among the targets hit in a precise operation were Markaz Subhan Allah at Bahawalpur, Sarjal at Tehra Kalan, Markaz Abbas in Kotli and Syedna Bilal camp in Muzaffarabad (all of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group).
