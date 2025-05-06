Createai Releases White Paper On How AI Transforms Animation Production

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The White Paper also highlights the global success of Ne Zha 2, a Chinese animated film that grossed over USD $2 billion, securing its place among the top five highest-grossing films in history globally and a breakthrough for Asia-origin studio work. As the first regional film to achieve this milestone, Ne Zha 2 leveraged cutting-edge AI generative tools to enhance animation quality, streamline production, and achieve widespread critical and commercial acclaim. The paper uses this landmark project as a case study, supported by robust data, to illustrate how AI drives cost-efficiency and creative innovation in the animation industry.

A key highlight of the White Paper is the introduction of CreateAI's Video Model Evaluation System, the industry's first standardized framework designed specifically for animation. This system establishes benchmarks for video generation across six essential dimensions, setting a new standard for quality and consistency in AI-driven animation.

"Technological progress must be anchored in real-world applications and sustainable business models," said Cheng Lu, President and CEO of CreateAI. "The future of digital entertainment will be shaped not by generic large-scale models but by specialized solutions tailored to specific industry needs. CreateAI is dedicated to solving animation industry challenges, redefining creative workflows, and empowering artists to amplify – not replace - their vision through AI."

Meeting Demand for Specialized Animation Tools

Despite rapid advancements in video generation models, generic tools often fall short of the animation industry's need for precision, stylization, and seamless workflow integration. According to the Digital Content Association of Japan's latest report, while global video model inference speeds have improved by 120%, creator satisfaction in animation applications remains below 31%. CreateAI addresses this gap with targeted, high-performance solutions.

Deep Strategic Deployment via Application

CreateAI has established a cohesive ecosystem integrating technology, tools, and content:



Technology: In December 2024, CreateAI unveiled Ruyi, a proprietary text-to-video model trained on specialized animation and sci-fi datasets. Ruyi addresses challenges like frame consistency and style adaptation, delivering dependable, high-quality outputs for creators.

Tools: CreateAI launched the world's-first AI video generation platform tailored for anime, comics, and gaming (ACG) content – Animon - developed with top Japanese animation teams. Offered via subscription, it supports unlimited high-quality video creation. IP Ecosystem: CreateAI secured exclusive adaptation rights for Louis Cha's "Heroes of Jin Yong" and The Three-Body Problem, iconic IPs with global cultural impact and loyal fanbases, driving significant market growth potential.

The full White Paper is available for free to download at h

Simultaneous to the White Paper release, CreateAI hosted an investor event. To watch the speech during the event by Cheng Lu, President and CEO of CreateAI, please visit:

About CreateAI

CreateAI (formerly TuSimple) is a global applied artificial intelligence company with offices in the US, China, and Japan. The Company has developed leading AI technology for a number of end-use applications. The Company is pioneering the future of digital entertainment content production, seamlessly blending cutting-edge generative AI technology with the creativity of world-class talent. Our mission is to redefine the boundaries of what's possible in digital storytelling by developing immersive, captivating, and visually stunning experiences that resonate with audiences on a global scale.

