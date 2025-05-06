Edgewood Monuments Marks 50+ Years Of Family Craftsmanship With Nationwide Expansion Of Custom Memorial Services

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sumner, Washington, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edgewood Monuments, a third-generation, family-owned headstone company with over five decades of experience in handcrafted memorials, today announced the expansion of its full-service, custom memorial offerings to families across all 50 states. This nationwide monument service brings the company's legacy of compassion, craftsmanship, and attention to detail directly to families seeking lasting tributes for their loved ones.





Custom memorials

Founded in the heart of Sumner, Washington, Edgewood Monuments has become a trusted name in the creation of custom headstones and grave markers. With a 4.9-star average rating based on hundreds of verified reviews, the company's reputation for excellence now extends beyond its local roots to serve families throughout the United States. The expansion includes personalized design consultations, premium granite headstones produced entirely in-house, and full coordination of cemetery approvals and logistics-delivered with care from a team that values dignity in every detail.

A Heritage of Handcrafted Memorials

Established more than 50 years ago, Edgewood Monuments has remained a steadfast presence in the memorial industry by preserving its commitment to quality and personal service. Each engraved headstone is crafted in-house by experienced artisans who work exclusively with premium granite to ensure longevity and visual distinction. The family-owned headstone company specializes in a wide range of memorial monuments, including traditional grave markers, upright cemetery headstones, and intricately engraved memorial portraits.

“At Edgewood, we believe that every life deserves a tribute that reflects its unique story,” said Zach Kuyan of Edgewood Monuments.“Our expansion allows us to bring our family's tradition of care and craftsmanship to families nationwide who may not have access to custom, high-quality options through local providers.”

Direct-to-Family Model for Better Value and Service

A key component of the company's growth is its direct-to-family service model. By eliminating third-party retailers and working directly with families, Edgewood Monuments offers more competitive pricing without compromising on quality. This approach allows for greater personalization and control throughout the memorial design process, while also offering cost savings in comparison to traditional monument dealers.

Families can begin the design process remotely, working one-on-one with a dedicated memorial consultant via phone or email. These personalized memorial design sessions provide compassionate guidance and expertise, ensuring the final product is a true reflection of the individual being remembered.

“Designing a memorial can be an emotional journey,” Kuyan noted.“We're honored to walk beside families as they make meaningful decisions. Whether it's choosing granite colors, selecting inscriptions, or incorporating memorial portraits, we handle every step with the respect it deserves.”

Nationwide Monument Service with Local Sensitivity

The expansion of Edgewood Monuments' services includes nationwide shipping and on-site installation support. The company's team manages all logistics, including coordination with cemeteries to secure layout approvals, compliance with local regulations, and scheduled delivery or installation. This comprehensive approach allows families to focus on honoring their loved one's legacy while Edgewood manages the operational complexities.

Each handcrafted memorial is produced in the company's Washington-based facility, where artisans use time-tested techniques and precision engraving to produce custom headstones that meet both aesthetic and structural standards. Whether a client is in rural Kansas or downtown Boston, the service experience remains personal and seamless.

Enduring Trust Built Over Generations

With more than 200 reviews across platforms such as Google and Yelp, Edgewood Monuments has earned praise not only for its beautiful granite headstones but also for its supportive customer experience. The company's longevity and customer satisfaction reflect a steadfast dedication to its founding values-respect, integrity, and craftsmanship.

Edgewood Monuments' nationwide growth aims to meet the evolving needs of families in a changing memorial landscape. By combining heritage artistry with modern accessibility, the company positions itself as a leading provider of cemetery headstones and custom memorial solutions.

“Our goal is to ensure that every family has access to high-quality, custom-designed memorials-no matter where they are,” said Kuyan.“It's not just about the stone; it's about the story it tells and the care with which it's made.”

About Edgewood Monuments

Edgewood Monuments is a third-generation, family-owned headstone company based in Sumner, Washington. Established over 50 years ago, the company specializes in handcrafted memorials including custom headstones, grave markers, cemetery headstones, and engraved headstones made from premium granite. All memorials are designed and produced in-house, and services now extend nationwide to include remote design consultations, nationwide shipping, and full cemetery logistics support. The company is known for its commitment to personalized memorial design and its compassionate, direct-to-family service model.

For more information, visit .





CONTACT: Media Contact Company Name: Edgewood Monuments Contact Person: Zach Kuyan Email: ... Phone: 253-286-7791 Country: United States Website: