Pixalate’S April 2025 APAC Top 100 Google Play Store And Apple App Store Mobile Bundle Ids: ‘FR Legends’ No. 1 On Google Play Store In China, ‘Terabox’ Leads In India On Apple App Store And Google Play Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|336435697
|imo-International Calls & Chat
|1617391485
|Block Blast!
|ARETIS LIMITED
|319881193
|Grindr - Gay Dating & Chat
|Grindr LLC
Singapore - Google Play Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|imo-International Calls & Chat
|TeraBox: Cloud Storage Space
|Flextech Inc.
|imo HD - Video Calls and Chats
Japan - Apple App Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|579581125
|SmartNews: News That Matters
|SmartNews, Inc.
|1502193377
|トリマ-移動・歩数がポイントに!お小遣い稼ぎの歩数計アプリ
|GeoTechnologies, Inc.
|1496354836
|Woodoku - Wood Block Puzzles
|Tripledot Studios Limited
Japan - Google Play Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|SmartNews: News That Matters
|SmartNews, Inc.
|TownWiFi byGMO
|GMOタウンWiFi
|Vita Mahjong
|Vita Studio.
China - Google Play Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|FR Legends
|TWIN TURBO GAMES
|Craftsman: Building Craft
|StarGame12
|Ball Sort Puzzle - Color Game
|Guru Puzzle Game
India - Apple App Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|1509453185
|TeraBox: Cloud Storage Space
|FLEXTECH INC.
|336435697
|imo-International Calls & Chat
|imo.im
|993090598
|Ludo King
|GAMETION GLOBAL TECHNOLOGIES PTE LIMITED
India - Google Play Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|TeraBox: Cloud Storage Space
|Flextech Inc.
|Truecaller: Caller ID Blocker
|Truecaller
|PhonePe UPI, Payment, Recharge
|PhonePe
Download the Global Top 100 Mobile App Bundle IDs (April 2025)
- United States (Google Play Store & Apple App Store ) Canada (Google Play Store & Apple App Store ) Spain (Google Play Store & Apple App Store ) Germany (Google Play Store & Apple App Store ) United Kingdom (Google Play Store & Apple App Store ) Mexico (Google Play Store & Apple App Store ) Brazil (Google Play Store & Apple App Store ) China (Google Play Store ) Japan (Google Play Store & Apple App Store ) Singapore (Google Play Store & Apple App Store ) France (Google Play Store & Apple App Store ) Netherlands (Google Play Store & Apple App Store ) India (Google Play Store & Apple App Store )
About Pixalate
Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT).
Disclaimer
The content of this press release, and the Top 100 Mobile App Bundle IDs Rankings (the“Reports”), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity in the time period studied.CONTACT: Nina Talcott ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment