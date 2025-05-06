Pixalate’S April 2025 APAC Top 100 Google Play Store And Apple App Store Mobile Bundle Ids: ‘FR Legends’ No. 1 On Google Play Store In China, ‘Terabox’ Leads In India On Apple App Store And Google Play Store

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to Pixalate's research, the 'imo' Bundle ID (336435697) in Singapore led on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store; in Japan, the Bundle ID (579581125) for 'SmartNews: News That Matters' on the Apple App Store ranked No. 1 and Google Play Store (jp.gocro.smartnews.android) London, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , a leading global platform for ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics, today released the April 2025 Top 100 APAC Mobile App Bundle IDs Rankings for Open Programmatic Mobile Advertising on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The reports highlight the top mobile app Bundle IDs in key APAC ad economies of China , Japan , India and Singapore . In addition to China , Japan , India and Singapore , Pixalate released Bundle ID rankings for the United Kingdom , Spain , France , the Netherlands , Germany , Mexico , Brazil , the U.S. , Canada . Pixalate's data science team analyzed global programmatic advertising activity across over 20 billion impressions on Apple App Store and Google Play Store app traffic in April 2025 to compile the research in this series. The rankings are based on open programmatic advertising volume measured by Pixalate. The Bundle IDs are ranked after invalid traffic (IVT) is removed. Top APAC Mobile App Bundle IDs (April 2025) Singapore - Apple App Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name 336435697 imo-International Calls & Chat 1617391485 Block Blast! ARETIS LIMITED 319881193 Grindr - Gay Dating & Chat Grindr LLC

Singapore - Google Play Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name imo-International Calls & Chat TeraBox: Cloud Storage Space Flextech Inc. imo HD - Video Calls and Chats

Japan - Apple App Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name 579581125 SmartNews: News That Matters SmartNews, Inc. 1502193377 トリマ-移動・歩数がポイントに!お小遣い稼ぎの歩数計アプリ GeoTechnologies, Inc. 1496354836 Woodoku - Wood Block Puzzles Tripledot Studios Limited

Japan - Google Play Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name SmartNews: News That Matters SmartNews, Inc. TownWiFi byGMO GMOタウンWiFi Vita Mahjong Vita Studio.

China - Google Play Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name FR Legends TWIN TURBO GAMES Craftsman: Building Craft StarGame12 Ball Sort Puzzle - Color Game Guru Puzzle Game

India - Apple App Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name 1509453185 TeraBox: Cloud Storage Space FLEXTECH INC. 336435697 imo-International Calls & Chat imo.im 993090598 Ludo King GAMETION GLOBAL TECHNOLOGIES PTE LIMITED

India - Google Play Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name TeraBox: Cloud Storage Space Flextech Inc. Truecaller: Caller ID Blocker Truecaller PhonePe UPI, Payment, Recharge PhonePe

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT).

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Top 100 Mobile App Bundle IDs Rankings (the“Reports”), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity in the time period studied.

