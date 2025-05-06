Comscore Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

"In the first quarter, we delivered double-digit growth in our Cross-Platform and Local offerings, highlighting continued progress in key areas of our strategy. We also earned additional MRC accreditation of our demos, expanding upon the national and local accreditation we received last year. Comscore remains the only MRC-accredited national and local TV measurement service," said Jon Carpenter, CEO. "While Cross-Platform grew 20% in the quarter, we saw a slowdown in spending across a few key categories, which muted our momentum. As we look ahead, we're taking a cautious approach to our expectation for the portions of our business that are dependent on ad spend. As such, we anticipate revenue in the second quarter to be in-line with the first quarter, and for the full year, we expect to be in the low end of our revenue range."

Q1 2025 Financial Highlights



Revenue for the first quarter was $85.7 million compared to $86.8 million in Q1 2024

Net loss of $4.0 million compared to $1.1 million in Q1 2024 Excluding the impact of foreign currency transactions, adjusted EBITDA1 of $7.4 million compared to $7.2 million in Q1 2024



First Quarter Summary Results

Revenue in the first quarter was $85.7 million, down 1.3% from $86.8 million in Q1 2024. Content & Ad Measurement revenue increased 0.8% compared to the prior-year quarter, driven by higher renewals and new business in local TV and an increase in our cross-platform revenue, which grew 20.5% over Q1 2024. This increase was offset by lower revenue from our national TV and syndicated digital products. Research & Insight Solutions revenue declined 11.5% from Q1 2024, primarily due to lower deliveries of certain custom digital products.

Our core operating expenses, which include cost of revenues, sales and marketing, research and development and general and administrative expenses, were $87.1 million, a decrease of 0.3% from $87.4 million in Q1 2024, primarily due to lower data costs and professional fees offset by higher employee compensation and royalties and reseller fees.

Net loss for the quarter was $4.0 million compared to $1.1 million in Q1 2024, resulting in net loss margins of 4.7% and 1.2% of revenue, respectively. After accounting for dividends on our convertible preferred stock, loss per share attributable to common shares was $(1.66) and $(1.08) for Q1 2025 and Q1 2024, respectively.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $7.4 million, compared to $7.2 million in Q1 2024, resulting in adjusted EBITDA margins of 8.6% and 8.3%, respectively. Due to recent volatility in foreign currency exchange rates (FX), in the first quarter we modified our adjusted EBITDA metric (as well as comparable prior periods) to exclude the impact of foreign currency transactions, as we do not consider FX impact to be indicative of our core operating performance. The revised adjusted EBITDA metric is also more closely aligned with the financial covenants in our new debt facility and is in parity with our adjusted EBITDA guidance, which is presented on an FX-neutral basis. As revised, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude depreciation and amortization, net interest expense, income taxes, impairment charges, stock-based compensation expense, transformation costs, restructuring costs, change in fair value of contingent consideration liability, gain/loss from foreign currency transactions and other items as presented in the accompanying tables.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of March 31, 2025, cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $34.5 million, including $3.5 million in restricted cash. Outstanding debt principal under our senior secured term loan was $44.9 million. We had no outstanding borrowings under our revolving credit facility as of March 31, 2025, with a remaining borrowing capacity of $15.0 million.

2025 Outlook

Based on current trends and expectations, we believe full-year revenue will be in the low end of the range previously provided ($360 million to $370 million) and are maintaining our guidance for an adjusted EBITDA margin (excluding FX impact) between 12% and 15%. We believe this guidance reflects a balanced view of our growth opportunities and the impact that the current macroeconomic environment is having on ad spend, with revenue expected to be roughly flat in the second quarter. We continue to monitor various industry factors and economic conditions and will align our expectations and strategy as necessary.

We do not provide GAAP net income (loss) or net income (loss) margin on a forward-looking basis because we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty our future stock-based compensation expense, fair value adjustments, variable interest expense, litigation and restructuring expense, foreign currency transaction impact, and any unusual gains or losses without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to results computed in accordance with GAAP. For this reason, we are unable without unreasonable effort to provide a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA or adjusted EBITDA margin to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, GAAP net income (loss) and net income (loss) margin, on a forward-looking basis.

Conference Call Information for Today, Tuesday, May 6, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. ET

