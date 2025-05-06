Comscore Reports First Quarter 2025 Results
| COMSCORE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|As of
|As of
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|(Unaudited)
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|30,969
|$
|29,937
|Restricted cash
|3,532
|3,531
|Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $417 and $462, respectively
|50,609
|64,266
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|13,852
|10,323
|Total current assets
|98,962
|108,057
|Property and equipment, net
|46,524
|47,116
|Operating right-of-use assets
|12,548
|13,173
|Deferred tax assets
|3,842
|2,624
|Intangible assets, net
|4,425
|5,058
|Goodwill
|246,950
|246,010
|Other non-current assets
|8,280
|8,209
|Total assets
|$
|421,531
|$
|430,247
|Liabilities, Convertible Redeemable Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|14,726
|$
|16,471
|Accrued expenses
|37,203
|35,013
|Contract liabilities
|43,987
|45,464
|Accrued dividends
|13,401
|8,962
|Customer advances
|10,281
|9,566
|Current operating lease liabilities
|8,231
|8,598
|Other current liabilities
|6,103
|7,230
|Total current liabilities
|133,932
|131,304
|Secured term loan
|40,350
|40,718
|Non-current operating lease liabilities
|13,264
|14,805
|Non-current portion of accrued data costs
|30,048
|33,551
|Deferred tax liabilities
|892
|891
|Other non-current liabilities
|9,033
|9,771
|Total liabilities
|227,519
|231,040
|Commitments and contingencies
|Convertible redeemable preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 95,784,903 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024; aggregate liquidation preference of $250,172 as of March 31, 2025, and $245,732 as of December 31, 2024
|207,470
|207,470
|Stockholders' equity (deficit):
|Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024; no shares issued or outstanding as of March 31, 2025 or December 31, 2024
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.001 par value; 13,750,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 5,251,325 shares issued and 4,913,086 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2025, and 5,228,814 shares issued and 4,890,575 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024
|5
|5
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,714,650
|1,714,052
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(15,429
|)
|(18,068
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(1,482,700
|)
|(1,474,268
|)
|Treasury stock, at cost, 338,239 shares as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|(229,984
|)
|(229,984
|)
|Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
|(13,458
|)
|(8,263
|)
|Total liabilities, convertible redeemable preferred stock and stockholders' equity (deficit)
|$
|421,531
|$
|430,247
| COMSCORE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|2025
|2024
|Revenues
|$
|85,709
|$
|86,795
|Cost of revenues(1) (2)
|51,747
|50,067
|Selling and marketing(1) (2)
|14,803
|15,364
|Research and development(1) (2)
|8,118
|8,767
|General and administrative(1) (2)
|12,475
|13,213
|Amortization of intangible assets
|632
|801
|Restructuring
|-
|460
|Total expenses from operations
|87,775
|88,672
|Loss from operations
|(2,066
|)
|(1,877
|)
|Interest expense, net
|(1,758
|)
|(572
|)
|(Loss) gain from foreign currency transactions
|(1,743
|)
|963
|Other income, net
|-
|275
|Loss before income taxes
|(5,567
|)
|(1,211
|)
|Income tax benefit
|1,574
|157
|Net loss
|$
|(3,993
|)
|$
|(1,054
|)
|Net loss available to common stockholders:
|Net loss
|$
|(3,993
|)
|$
|(1,054
|)
|Convertible redeemable preferred stock dividends
|(4,439
|)
|(4,240
|)
|Total net loss available to common stockholders
|$
|(8,432
|)
|$
|(5,294
|)
|Net loss per common share:
|Basic and diluted
|$
|(1.66
|)
|$
|(1.08
|)
|Weighted-average number of shares used in per share calculation - Common Stock:
|Basic and diluted
|5,088,576
|4,895,121
|Comprehensive loss:
|Net loss
|$
|(3,993
|)
|$
|(1,054
|)
|Other comprehensive loss:
|Foreign currency cumulative translation adjustment
|2,639
|(1,987
|)
|Total comprehensive loss
|$
|(1,354
|)
|$
|(3,041
|)
|(1) Excludes amortization of intangible assets, which is presented as a separate line item.
|(2) Stock-based compensation expense is included in the line items above as follows:
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Cost of revenues
|$
|162
|$
|243
|Selling and marketing
|124
|140
|Research and development
|97
|180
|General and administrative
|355
|815
|Total stock-based compensation expense
|$
|738
|$
|1,378
| COMSCORE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|(In thousands)
|2025
|2024
|Operating activities :
|Net loss
|$
|(3,993
|)
|$
|(1,054
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation
|5,805
|5,248
|Non-cash operating lease expense
|1,229
|1,249
|Amortization expense of finance leases
|909
|644
|Stock-based compensation expense
|738
|1,378
|Amortization of intangible assets
|632
|801
|Deferred tax benefit
|(1,084
|)
|(132
|)
|Other
|626
|426
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|14,056
|7,605
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|(3,653
|)
|(2,172
|)
|Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
|(3,056
|)
|(3,311
|)
|Contract liabilities and customer advances
|(699
|)
|(1,164
|)
|Operating lease liabilities
|(2,448
|)
|(2,650
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|9,062
|6,868
|Investing activities :
|Capitalized internal-use software costs
|(5,272
|)
|(5,833
|)
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(379
|)
|(263
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(5,651
|)
|(6,096
|)
|Financing activities :
|Contingent consideration payment at initial value
|(859
|)
|(3,693
|)
|Principal payments on finance leases
|(871
|)
|(658
|)
|Principal payments on insurance financing
|(620
|)
|-
|Payment of financing and debt issuance costs
|(559
|)
|-
|Principal payments of term loan
|(113
|)
|-
|Other
|-
|(56
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(3,022
|)
|(4,407
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|644
|(384
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|1,033
|(4,019
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|33,468
|22,936
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|$
|34,501
|$
|18,917
|As of March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|30,969
|$
|18,730
|Restricted cash
|3,532
|187
|Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|$
|34,501
|$
|18,917
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP net loss and net loss margin to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin for each of the periods identified. Beginning this quarter and for the comparable prior period, adjusted EBITDA is presented excluding the impact of foreign currency transactions, as described above.
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|(In thousands)
|2025 (Unaudited)
|2024 (Unaudited)
|GAAP net loss
|$
|(3,993
|)
|$
|(1,054
|)
|Depreciation
|5,805
|5,248
|Interest expense, net
|1,758
|572
|Amortization expense of finance leases
|909
|644
|Amortization of intangible assets
|632
|801
|Income tax benefit
|(1,574
|)
|(157
|)
|EBITDA
|3,537
|6,054
|Adjustments:
|Loss (gain) from foreign currency transactions
|1,743
|(963
|)
|Transformation costs(1)
|1,007
|75
|Stock-based compensation expense
|738
|1,378
|Amortization of cloud-computing implementation costs
|345
|362
|Restructuring
|-
|460
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability
|-
|89
|Other income, net(2)
|-
|(286
|)
|Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA
|$
|7,370
|$
|7,169
|Net loss margin(3)
|(4.7)%
|(1.2)%
|Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin(4)
|8.6
|%
|8.3
|%
|(1)
|Transformation costs represent (1) expenses incurred prior to formal launch of identified strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the company, generally relating to third-party professional fees and non-capitalizable technology costs tied directly to the identified projects, and (2) severance costs associated with the reorganization of our teams in connection with the identified projects.
|(2)
|Adjustments to other income, net reflect non-cash changes in the fair value of warrants liability included in other income, net on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss.
|(3)
|Net loss margin is calculated by dividing net loss by revenues reported on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss for the applicable period.
|(4)
|Non- GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing adjusted EBITDA by revenues reported on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss for the applicable period.
Revenues
Revenues from our offerings of products and services are as follows:
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|(In thousands)
|2025 (Unaudited)
|% of Revenue
|2024 (Unaudited)
|% of Revenue
|$ Variance
|% Variance
|Content & Ad Measurement
|Syndicated Audience (1)
|$
|63,504
|74.1
|%
|$
|64,600
|74.4
|%
|$
|(1,096
|)
|(1.7)%
|Cross-Platform
|9,662
|11.3
|%
|8,020
|9.3
|%
|1,642
|20.5
|%
|Total Content & Ad Measurement
|73,166
|85.4
|%
|72,620
|83.7
|%
|546
|0.8
|%
|Research & Insight Solutions
|12,543
|14.6
|%
|14,175
|16.3
|%
|(1,632
|)
|(11.5)%
|Total revenues
|$
|85,709
|100.0
|%
|$
|86,795
|100.0
|%
|$
|(1,086
|)
|(1.3)%
|(1) Syndicated Audience revenue includes revenue from our movies business, which grew from $9.2 million in the first quarter of 2024 to $9.4 million in the first quarter of 2025.
1 Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures defined in the "First Quarter Summary Results" section and are reconciled to net income (loss) and net income (loss) margin in the addendum of this release. Beginning this quarter and for comparable prior periods, adjusted EBITDA is presented excluding the impact of foreign currency transactions, as described below.
