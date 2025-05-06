Global Medical Imaging Market Projected To Reach $82.6 Billion By 2029, According To BCC Research
|
Report Metric
|
Details
|
Base year considered
|
2023
|
Forecast period considered
|
2024-2029
|
Base year market size
|
$60.4 billion
|
Market size forecast
|
$82.6 billion
|
Growth rate
|
CAGR of 5.5% for the forecast period of 2024-2029
|
Segments covered
|
Application, product type, and region
|
Regions covered
|
North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the
|
Countries covered
|
U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy,
|
Market drivers
|
. Image-based invasive and non-invasive procedures.
. Increasing demand for advanced imaging technologies.
. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and rising investments.
. Integration of AI in medical imaging.
Interesting facts:
-
In May 2023, scientists at Washington University in St. Louis received a grant to develop a new brain-imaging device. Called HD-DOT, this device uses infrared light to see inside the brain. The device is portable and non-invasive, and can monitor brain activity in real-time during everyday activities or seizures, making brain imaging easier and less disruptive.
In October 2024, engineers at the University of California, San Diego, introduced a wearable ultrasound device that can track muscle activity wirelessly. This device sticks to the skin and runs on a battery, providing high-resolution muscle monitoring without invasive procedures. It could be used in healthcare and human-machine interfaces, opening new muscle monitoring and rehabilitation possibilities.
Emerging startups:
-
Exo : Exo has made strides with its FDA-cleared AI applications for its Exo Iris handheld ultrasound device. In April 2023, Exo launched cardiac and lung AI apps, adding to its portfolio of bladder, hip and thyroid applications. This breakthrough allows point-of-care diagnostics, including heart ejection fraction estimation and lung condition detection, all within a pocket-sized, affordable device. Exo aims to double its FDA clearances by 2025, solidifying its position as a leader in AI-powered medical imaging.
Positron Corp. : In July 2024, Positron launched its NeuSight PET-CT 3D 64-slice scanner in North America, featuring the smallest footprint and lightest weight of any 64-slice PET-CT system. Despite its compact design, it offers a spacious 72cm gantry for patient comfort and minimizes radiation exposure with high-sensitivity technology.
Questions addressed:
1. What is the market's projected market size and growth rate?
. The global medical imaging and technologies market was $60.4 billion in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%, reaching $82.6 billion by the end of 2029.
2. What segments are covered in the report?
. The market is segmented by product type, application, end-user, and geographic region. Product types include X-ray systems, MRI instruments, CT scanners, ultrasound systems, and nuclear imaging instruments. End users include diagnostic centers, hospitals, and research centers. Regions include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Specific countries covered include the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Italy, Spain, France, Japan, China, India, Australia and South Korea.
3. Which product type will be dominant throughout the forecast period?
. Ultrasound systems will be the dominant product type.
4. Which region has the largest share of the market?
. North America holds the largest market share.
Market leaders include:
-
ABBOTT
MEDTRONIC
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP.
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.
CANON INC.
ESAOTE SPA
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP.
GE HEALTHCARE
HOLOGIC INC.
ICRCO INC.
JOHNSON & JOHNSON SERVICES INC.
NEUSOFT MEDICAL SYSTEMS CO. LTD.
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG
TOMOWAVE LABORATORIES INC.
VAREX IMAGING
