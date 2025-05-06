The Trouble Notes Announce U.S. Summer Festival Debut And Tease Ambitious New Fantasy-Inspired Project

Trouble Notes Tour Schedule

The world folk fusion trio returns to the States with electrifying performances, new music, and a fantasy storytelling vision.

- Bennet Cerven

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Internationally acclaimed trio The Trouble Notes will return to the United States this summer for debut performances at festivals from coast to coast.

A world folk fusion powerhouse known for their electrifying performances and emotive musical storytelling, they've become a must-see act at major international festivals and concert stages alike. The group has thrilled audiences in over 35 countries and performed live on national television in the USA, Japan, Brazil, and across Europe.

Highlights and Achievements:

- Opened for music legends Jethro Tull, Rodrigo y Gabriela, and America on their European tours.

- Performed at prominent festivals including Glastonbury (UK), Boomtown (UK), Castlefest (NL), Echos et Merveilles (FR) and Fusion Festival (DE)

- Featured live on major TV networks including WGN-TV Chicago, NHK Japan, and Globo Brazil.

- Their second studio album, 'Liberty Awaits', was hailed by Earmilk Magazine as“a transcendent fusion of global folk traditions, rich with emotional depth and cultural resonance.”

- BBC Radio's Faye Hatcher called their performance“an absolute must-see! Their music takes you on a breathtaking journey around the world.”

Now, standing on the brink of their third major release, the band is preparing to unveil their most ambitious project yet - a fantasy epic of their own creation. This time, they are not merely narrating real-world experiences but inventing an entire fictitious world, with their music serving as the soundtrack to a grand narrative adventure.

Their single, "Storm Searching," is the first glimpse into this imaginative world, already thrilling fans across their European tour. While the full story album is slated for release in 2026, this summer's U.S. tour will offer audiences a first taste of the new material, interwoven with the band's already vast and emotionally powerful repertoire. Audiences across America can expect a fusion of new adventures and timeless energy as The Trouble Notes return to share the next chapter of their ever-evolving journey.

About The Trouble Notes:

Formed in 2013 and hailing from three different continents, The Trouble Notes bring an unmatched global spirit to their music. The group is composed of American violinist and vocalist Bennet Cerven, German guitarist Florian Eisenschmidt, and Australian drummer Julian Lardis. Known for their electrifying live performances, they have captivated festival audiences worldwide, delivering high-energy shows that transcend borders and genres.

Blending emotive storytelling with dynamic, high-energy instrumentals, The Trouble Notes craft musical journeys that transport listeners to other worlds. Their debut album, Lose Your Ties, chronicled Cerven's transformation from a Wall Street analyst to a globe-trotting musician chasing a dream. Their sophomore album, Liberty Awaits, wove together real-life stories of immigration and the characters they encountered on the road.

