Silver Forecast Today 06/05: Sideways Action (Video)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- Silver has rallied a bit during the session here on Monday, but it looks like the $33 level continues to cause a little bit of a headache as we have pulled back from that level. That being said, I think this is a situation where traders will continue to look at this area between the $32 level on the bottom and the $34 level on the top as its overall range. Ultimately, I do think we have a situation where traders are just trying to kill time here, determining where we go for a longer term move.
