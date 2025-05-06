Infatuated.Ai: New AI Sex Chat Site For Private And Secure AI Girlfriend Website

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- infatuated.ai/ a pioneer in AI-driven virtual companionship, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking AI Sex Chat feature-an encrypted, user-customizable mode designed to offer adults a private and respectful environment for intimate conversation. As demand for sophisticated virtual adult experiences grows, latest innovation balances emotional intelligence with robust privacy protections, setting a new industry standard for AI sex chat .

TRY INFATUATED.AI NOW →

“In today's digital age, discretion and emotional connection are equally important,” said Dr. Jon Flores Malhotra, Chief Product Officer at“Our AI Sex Chat feature empowers users to explore mature conversation in a way that's as secure and tasteful as it is engaging, and most importantly, secure.”

Market Demand for Adult AI NSFW Online Chat

Recent industry research indicates that more than 35 million adults in the U.S. express interest in private, AI-assisted conversational experiences. The global conversational-AI market is projected to exceed $30 billion by 2027 , driven in part by demand for discreet adult chat services. introduction of AI sex chat meets this growing need for secure, emotionally intelligent digital intimacy.

TRY INFATUATED.AI NOW →

Core Features of NSFW AI Sex Chat



End-to-End Encryption: All text and voice exchanges are protected with AES-256 standards.

Zero-Log Policy: No conversation data is stored beyond individual sessions, ensuring complete user anonymity.





Adaptive Tone & Pacing: Natural language processing adjusts the AI's responses in real time for warmth and authenticity.

Sentiment Monitoring: Built-in analysis prevents off-limit or overly explicit content, maintaining a respectful atmosphere.





Romantic Mode: Gentle, emotionally supportive conversation with soft, evocative language.



Sensual Mode: Tasteful, mature dialogue that hints at intimacy without crossing explicit thresholds.

Mild Intimacy Mode: Subtle flirtation and affectionate chat for users new to AI adult conversation.





App & Web Access: AI Sex Chat is available across mobile and desktop applications.

Cross-Device Continuity: Secure session tokens allow users to pause on one device and resume on another without losing context.



TRY INFATUATED.AI NOW →

Built-In Safeguards & User Controls for Private Sex Chat



Real-Time Moderation Engine: Continuously filters user input and AI responses, redirecting conversations when necessary.



One-Tap Safety Net: Users can pause or end the session instantly if they feel uncomfortable.

Post-Chat Feedback Loop: Simple in-app surveys gather user ratings on privacy, tone, and satisfaction-fueling ongoing feature refinement.



NSFW Chat Innovation s on the Horizon

Infatuated.ai is already planning additional upgrades:



Voice-Only Mode : For users seeking a pure auditory experience, fully encrypted with the same privacy guarantees.

Multilingual Vooce Chat : Expanding AI sex chat to Spanish, French, Portuguese, German, and Chinese language packs.



About Infatuated.ai

Infatuated.ai blends state-of-the-art natural language processing with human-centered design to create emotionally intelligent AI companions. From friendship and romance to its new AI sex chat feature, Infatuated.ai delivers private, engaging experiences that respect user boundaries and privacy laws, including GDPR and CCPA.

For more information on AI sex chat and to explore full suite of virtual-companion features, visit .

Media Contact:

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at