Pluto7 Launches Pi Agent With Tariff Intelligence On Google Cloud Marketplace To Optimize Inventory

- Manju Devadas, CEO of Pluto7SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In an era defined by supply chain disruption, fluctuating tariffs, and economic unpredictability, agility and foresight have become essential for survival. Rising to meet this urgency, Pluto7-a Premier Level Google Cloud Partner in the Sell, Service, and Build Engagement models-has launched Pi Agent with Tariff Intelligence as part of Planning in a Box leveraging Cortex and MDM, now available on . This intelligent solution is engineered to help enterprises make planning smarter, faster: inventory and financial decisions in the face of global trade volatility.As global economies grapple with supply shocks, freight constraints, and volatile tariffs, enterprises are under unprecedented pressure to anticipate disruptions, adjust operations, and protect margins. The ability to pivot quickly from reactive to proactive planning has become a competitive differentiator, and that is precisely where Pluto7's new Planning in a Box Pi Agent on Agentspace platform delivers value, turning complex data into precise, profit-driven actions.Meet Alex: Your Generative AI Finance AgentAt the core of this release is Alex, the Pi Finance Agent. Powered by Generative AI and developed using Google's Agentspace Development Kit (ADK) with A2A, Alex is more than a virtual assistant-it's a strategic force for CFOs and finance leaders seeking to align financial planning with supply chain agility.Alex models the real-time financial impact of tariffs-evaluating costs, margins, and demand signals to help organizations adjust sourcing, pricing, and inventory strategies on the fly. It integrates seamlessly with ERP platforms like SAP, NetSuite, and Oracle, and uses business intelligence tools like Looker to centralize financial data into a single source of truth, known as the Master Ledger as part of the control tower.From reducing holding costs to freeing up working capital, Alex enables finance leaders to move from static reports to dynamic simulations-analyzing the ripple effects of inventory decisions across the organization's bottom line. With Alex, planning becomes intelligent, contextual, and collaborative, leveraging real-time data like a digital twin.Alex helps businesses:1. Forecast cash flow using real-time demand and inventory signals.2. Simulate improvements in the cash conversion cycle.3. Evaluate excess inventory and stock-outs to improve working capital efficiency.4. Enhance vendor negotiations through better Days Payable Outstanding (DPO) insights.5. Run“what-if” scenarios for financial impact assessments tied to market changes like tariff rates.6. Benchmark performance against peers to gain contextual clarity and confidence.Pi Agent: Three Agents. One Intelligent Agentic System.Pi Agent isn't just one AI-it's a team working in harmony, each bringing unique intelligence to your supply chain and finance operations:1. Ron – The Demand Agent: Detects tariff-induced shifts in demand and dynamically adjusts forecasts to avoid stock-outs or overproduction.2. Kassy – The Inventory Agent: Repositions inventory across the network to balance availability, lead time, and cost amidst uncertain global trade conditions.3. Alex – The Finance Agent: Simulates and monitors the financial consequences of decisions made upstream-ensuring every move aligns with financial resilience and strategic goals.These agents are not standalone bots-they work as an intelligent swarm, sensing, analyzing, and acting together. Built on Pluto7's Planning in a Box foundation, they offer an enterprise-ready architecture for unified, AI-powered planning powered by GCP.Whether it's adapting demand forecasts after a tariff announcement, shifting warehouse stock to minimize exposure, or calculating the working capital impact of changes in supplier terms, Pi Agent ensures every department operates from the same playbook-one built on real-time intelligence and strategic foresight.Agents That Speak the Same LanguageAll three agents communicate using Agent-to-Agent (A2A) protocol and are orchestrated within Google Agentspace using a centralized Model Context Protocol (MCP). This architecture mirrors real-world business decision-making-fast, collaborative, and deeply contextual.Pluto7's use of Google's ADK framework ensures high interoperability with existing systems and maximum scalability. Whether deployed in manufacturing, retail, logistics, or distribution sectors, the agents are trained to speak the same language and make intelligent decisions collectively.With A2A communication, updates from one agent immediately inform others-allowing finance to plan for demand changes, and supply chain to anticipate financial implications. This interconnected model turns siloed decision-making into enterprise-wide synchronization.Available Now on Google Cloud Marketplace1. Fast Deployment: Go live in just 2 weeks and integrate easily with ERP systems like SAP, Oracle, and NetSuite.2. Connected Intelligence: Bridge data silos for holistic insights across demand, inventory, and finance.3. Scalable Framework: Begin with one use case-like tariff modeling or inventory reallocation-and expand quickly across business units as ROI is proven.Bringing Pi Agent to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow the AI agent solution on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud.“Pluto 7 can now securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys.”This solution is designed for enterprises seeking to future-proof operations in an increasingly unstable global economy. With every change in global trade policy, tariff structure, or transportation delay, Pi Agent ensures your organization doesn't just survive but thrives-with intelligent agility.As global volatility intensifies, Pi Agent offers an indispensable toolkit for supply chain, operations, and finance teams ready to proactively lead-not react.To Learn MoreTo request a demo, get pricing details, or see use cases in action, visit Pluto7 or search“Planning in a Box Pi Agent” on the Google Cloud Marketplace.About Pluto7Pluto7 is a leader in leveraging AI to transform supply chains, customer experiences, and manufacturing operations. Focused on accelerating enterprise AI adoption, Pluto7 helps organizations quickly unlock the potential of AI, driving faster time to value, reduced costs, and increased operational efficiency. Their flagship product, the Planning in a Box - Pi Agent Platform, empowers businesses to make smarter, data-driven decisions and streamline processes across the board. With AI Agents for supply chain, Pluto7 enhances decision-making, inventory management, and overall supply chain optimization.

