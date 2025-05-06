Lab-On-A-Chip Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025 | Advancements In Microfluidics Propel Lab-On-A-Chip Market Towards 9.76% CAGR From 2025 To 2030
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|100
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$6.61 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$11.45 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. Lab-on-a-Chip Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.2.1.1. Increasing Demand for Point Of Care Diagnostics
3.2.1.2. Technological Advancements in Microfluidics and Miniaturization
3.2.1.3. Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases and Infectious Diseases
3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.2.2.1. High Development and Manufacturing Costs
3.2.2.2. Stringency In Regulatory Approval Processes
3.3. Industry Analysis Tools
Chapter 4. Lab-on-a-Chip Market: Product & Service Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Product & Service Segment Dashboard
4.2. Global Lab-on-a-Chip Market Product & Service Movement Analysis
4.3. Global Lab-on-a-Chip Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Product & Service, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)
4.4. Reagents & Consumables
4.5. Instruments
4.6. Software & Services
Chapter 5. Lab-on-a-Chip Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Technology Segment Dashboard
5.2. Global Lab-on-a-Chip Market Technology Movement Analysis
5.3. Global Lab-on-a-Chip Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Technology, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)
5.4. Microfluidics Technology
5.5. Optical Technology
5.6. Electrochemical Technology
5.7. Others
Chapter 6. Lab-on-a-Chip Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Application Segment Dashboard
6.2. Global Lab-on-a-Chip Market Application Movement Analysis
6.3. Global Lab-on-a-Chip Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Application, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)
6.4. Drug Discovery & Development
6.5. Clinical Diagnostics
6.6. Others
Chapter 7. Lab-on-a-Chip Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. End Use Segment Dashboard
7.2. Global Lab-on-a-Chip Market End Use Movement Analysis
7.3. Global Lab-on-a-Chip Market Size & Trend Analysis, by End Use, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)
7.4. Academic & Research Institutes
7.5. Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers
7.6. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies
7.7. Others
Chapter 8. Lab-on-a-Chip Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030
8.2. Regional Market Dashboard
8.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030
Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Illumina, Inc. Danaher Merck KGaA Abbott Laboratories QIAGEN Agilent Technologies Standard BioTools Revvity, Inc. Bio-Rad Laboratories
