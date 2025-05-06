Lab-On-A-Chip Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025 | Advancements In Microfluidics Propel Lab-On-A-Chip Market Towards 9.76% CAGR From 2025 To 2030

Dublin, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lab-on-a-Chip Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product & Service (Reagents & Consumables), By Technology (Microfluidics Technology, Optical Technology), By Application (Clinical Diagnostics), By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global lab-on-a-chip market size is expected to reach USD 11.45 billion by 2030 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.76% from 2025 to 2030.

The market is driven by rising investments in healthcare R&D, integration of AI in diagnostics, and government initiatives supporting personalized medicine and decentralized testing.

The lab-on-a-chip market is experiencing significant growth due to advancements in microfluidics technology, which has improved the precision and efficiency of diagnostic processes. In addition, the integration of lab-on-a-chip devices in clinical and research laboratories has streamlined workflows, further reducing the time required for complex analyses. The demand for high-throughput screening in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries has also expanded the applications of lab-on-a-chip technology, enabling faster drug discovery and personalized treatment approaches.

Furthermore, the rising adoption of telemedicine and remote patient monitoring has increased the need for portable diagnostic solutions, which has placed lab-on-a-chip as an important component in decentralized healthcare systems.

The development of cost-effective manufacturing techniques, including 3D printing and nanofabrication, has enhanced the scalability of lab-on-a-chip production, making these devices more accessible. Moreover, increasing government funding and private investments in healthcare innovation have further accelerated research and commercialization of lab-on-a-chip technologies.

Key market players are adopting various strategies to enhance the effectiveness and reliability of Lab-on-a-Chip technologies by integrating advanced microfluidics, AI-driven analytics, and biomimetic systems. Companies are focusing on improving drug testing accuracy, organ-on-chip models, and point-of-care diagnostics to meet the growing demand for personalized medicine and decentralized healthcare.

In September 2024, Emulate, Inc. announced the launch of Chip-R1 Rigid Chip, designed to minimize drug absorption and enhance biological modeling. This innovation addresses the challenge of drug compound loss during in vitro testing, thereby improving the accuracy of pharmacokinetic and toxicological assessments.

Based on product & service, reagents & consumables dominated the market due to their essential role in diagnostic procedures, ensuring high sensitivity and accuracy. The increasing demand for single-use cartridges and microfluidic reagents has further driven market growth.

Based on technology, microfluidics technology held the largest revenue share in 2024 due to its ability to enable precise fluid handling at a microscale, improving diagnostic accuracy and efficiency.

Based on application, clinical diagnostics held the largest revenue share in 2024 due to the increasing need for rapid, cost-effective, and accurate disease detection. The widespread use of Lab-on-a-Chip devices for infectious disease testing, cancer screening, and genetic an a has propelled market growth.

Based on end use, hospitals, and diagnostic centers held the largest revenue share in 2024 due to their extensive use of lab-on-a-chip technology for diagnostic purposes. Based on region, North America dominated the market in 2024 due to the presence of numerous leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, driving the demand for cutting-edge diagnostic and testing solutions.

