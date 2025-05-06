Mold‐Monitoring Breakthrough: Mycosynse Launches The First 24/7 Home Sensor

A MycoSynse plug‐in monitor with the companion app deliver real‐time mold scores and actionable data at a glance.

AI‐powered device delivers real‐time detection, actionable alerts, and peace of mind for families worried about hidden toxic mold.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MycoSynse today announced that its at home mold monitoring system is now available for pre order, marking the debut of the first consumer product that continuously scans indoor air for toxic mold spores and delivers instant results via a mobile app. Branded“the world's most advanced at home mold monitoring system,” the Wi Fi–enabled device uses a 400× optical lens and cloud based computer vision analysis to identify dangerous spores before they cause chronic health issues or costly property damage.

Hidden mold is notoriously difficult to catch. Studies attribute 96 % of chronic sinus infections to mold exposure and suggest that 21 % of U.S. asthma cases are linked to dampness and mold; unchecked growth can leave homeowners with repair bills in the tens of thousands of dollars.

“After mold nearly upended our family's health and finances, we set out to build the early warning system we wished we'd had,” said Austin Trees, MycoSynse Founder.“Our device turns weeks long lab tests into real time answers, so families can act before mold becomes a crisis.”

The compact monitor plugs into any outlet, draws in air, captures particulates, and automatically uploads high resolution images to MycoSynse's secure cloud. A hybrid of open source AI models and human mycology experts then confirms the presence of harmful species. If elevated levels are detected, the companion app pushes an immediate alert and generates a step by step action plan.

“We combine continuous imaging with AI and expert review because accuracy matters when your health and home are on the line,” added Austin Trees.“Our mission is simple: make mold monitoring as routine, and affordable, as smoke detection.”

.Plans start at $17 per month for a single room Starter package; multi unit Home and Family plans cover larger square footage at tiered pricing.

.Hardware included during the limited pre order sale (up to a $1,499 value).

.Fall 2025 delivery with a 100 % money back guarantee if customers are not satisfied.

Consumers can reserve a unit today at MycoSynse; the pre order window closes once the first production batch sells out.

Founded in 2024, MycoSynse builds AI driven environmental health products that safeguard households from toxic mold. By combining high powered imaging, machine learning analysis, and expert oversight, the company delivers continuous, lab quality monitoring at a fraction of traditional costs. MycoSynse is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

