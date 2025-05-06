Gohappy Launches App-Free Frontline Rewards & Recognition Tool To Elevate Employee Engagement And Retention

RICHMOND, Va., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- goHappy, the leading frontline employee engagement solution, announces the launch of its Rewards & Recognition tool , a first-of-its-kind solution designed to celebrate, motivate, and retain frontline workers. Built specifically for frontline teams, the app-free tool enables companies to easily recognize employees for milestones, accomplishments, and behaviors through a frictionless interface.

"One of the most powerful drivers of employee engagement is feeling appreciated by your direct supervisor," said Shawn Boyer, Founder and CEO of goHappy. "Our recent State of the Frontline Worker report made it crystal clear that appreciation from frontline leaders has an outsize impact on engagement and retention. With our new Rewards & Recognition tool, we're making it incredibly easy for leaders to deliver that appreciation, in real time, in a way that truly resonates."

The app-free Rewards & Recognition tool helps recognize frontline employees, boost morale, and strengthen culture.

Key Features:



Simple, Mobile-First Experience: Recognize employees via text in seconds - no app downloads, usernames, or passwords.

Manager & Peer-to-Peer Recognition: Empower leaders and teammates alike to highlight great work in real time.

Shout-Outs Feed: Employees can view recent Shout-Out activity for their specific location right on goHappy's Frontline Intranet homepage - driving visibility and shared celebration.

Seamless Admin Controls: Track engagement and ensure consistent recognition practices across locations. Customizable Rewards: Offer monetary and non-monetary rewards tailored to your brand and team culture.

Studies show that regular recognition significantly reduces turnover and increases employee satisfaction. This tool is part of goHappy's broader mission to help companies better engage, retain, and celebrate their most valuable asset: their frontline employees. It integrates seamlessly with goHappy's existing suite of frontline communication and analytics tools, offering a holistic approach to employee engagement.

For organizations seeking to elevate their frontline culture and drive measurable results in retention and performance, goHappy's Rewards & Recognition tool is now available.

About goHappy

goHappy is transforming how employers communicate and engage with their frontline workers by providing the most inclusive and simple app-free frontline engagement technology. The key to goHappy's success is enabling employers to reach 100% of their frontline employees where they already are - in their text messages. The team at goHappy has been operating in the frontline employee space for over 25 years. Its mission is to help ALL frontline workers feel more valued and connected so they can reach their full potential. In turn, employers not only improve communication to maximize engagement and happiness within their frontline employees, but also benefit from the bottom line impact that those improvements deliver. For more information on goHappy and its suite of frontline employee engagement solutions, visit .

