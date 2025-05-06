Jucoin Made A Global Impact At TOKEN2049 Dubai, Advancing Its Ecosystem With The Peak Experience Vision And Juchain's Robust Tech.

SINGAPORE, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JuCoin , a global leader in cryptocurrency trading and Web3 ecosystem development, recently hosted a series of landmark strategic initiatives during TOKEN2049 Dubai (April 30 – May 1, 2025), one of the world's premier Web3 summits. The event brought together over 15,000 industry leaders and 4,000 enterprise representatives from more than 150 countries, with over 70% in C-level positions-cementing its status as a barometer of global Web3 development.

As a Platinum Sponsor, JuCoin showcased its rapidly expanding ecosystem through three core pillars: keynote speeches, tech showcases, and elite networking. These efforts not only highlighted JuCoin's growing influence but also propelled the global exposure and adoption of its high-performance Layer 1 blockchain JuChain and its first native protocol, Butterfly-connecting key developers, investors, and strategic partners worldwide.

Booth Experience: Immersive Engagement with JuCoin's "Peak Moments" Philosophy

At the main venue of TOKEN2049, JuCoin's immersive brand booth became a standout hub for deep engagement. Centered around the core concept of "Designed for Peak Moments," the booth integrated interactive experiences, limited-edition merchandise, and in-depth insights into the JuCoin ecosystem. This transformed JuCoin's pursuit of exceptional user experience from an abstract idea into tangible brand interaction, effectively conveying its commitment to enhancing both the usability and emotional value of Web3.

CEO Insights: Drawing Inspiration from Luxury to Drive Web3 Adoption Through Peak Experiences

On April 30, JuCoin CEO Sammi Li delivered a strategic keynote titled "From Luxury to Crypto - Designing Peak Moments in User Experience" on the main stage. She highlighted that while most crypto products today focus heavily on technical metrics, they often overlook users' deep need for trust and positive emotional resonance during high-value interactions-an area where the luxury industry excels by crafting unforgettable "peak moments" to foster loyalty.

Sammi emphasized that for Web3 to achieve mass adoption, the industry must shift from "tech for tech's sake" to a "user experience first" mindset. This includes infusing empathy and refined detail across critical user touchpoints-from onboarding and user flows to customer support, documentation, and community engagement. She explained that JuCoin is implementing this philosophy by systematically optimizing its full product suite-including JuChain, JuChat (a social platform), and JuGame (a gaming platform)-to significantly lower the barrier to entry while boosting user delight and trust. Her speech not only outlined JuCoin's product vision but also served as a rallying call to the broader Web3 community: invest in the experience ecosystem, put users at the center, and drive the next wave of Web3 growth together.

"The Great Gatsby" Afterparty: A High-Impact Social Arena for Web3 Elites and Capital Synergy

Beyond the packed schedule of TOKEN2049, JuCoin curated an elegant and efficient platform for deep networking among global Web3 elites. On the evening of April 30, JuCoin hosted a themed afterparty titled "The Great Gatsby – JuFusion DJ Party " at the iconic Gatsby Dubai. Inspired by the vintage luxury aesthetic of the classic novel, the event attracted nearly 3,000 registrants, including top-tier project teams, investment institutions, and key opinion leaders (KOLs), quickly becoming one of the most high-profile and valuable social hubs of Dubai Web3 Week.

This meticulously crafted party offered not just a unique social atmosphere-with an AR interactive check-in area, thematic art installations, and a cross-genre performance by internationally renowned electronic music group JuFusion-but also played a catalytic role in connecting innovation with venture capital. Exciting activities such as BTC price prediction games, Golden Key NFT raffles, and the grand prize "Ultimate Treasure" backed by JuCoin Launchpad's end-to-end incubation support, effectively energized the crowd and sparked potential collaborations. Notably, JuCoin Labs announced a priority investment pathway for the hackathon's winning team during the event and held in-depth strategic discussions with over a dozen promising startups, actively leveraging its resources to accelerate the commercialization and globalization of high-quality Web3 innovations.

JuChain Hackathon Demo Day : Showcasing Technical Power and Unleashing On-Chain Innovation

Technical innovation remains the driving force behind the JuCoin ecosystem. On May 1, JuChain -the high-performance public chain under JuCoin-successfully hosted the final Demo Day of its second global hackathon at The H Dubai Hotel. The event focused on two cutting-edge themes: On-Chain Traffic Hubs and Decentralized Edge Computing, attracting nearly 100 top developer teams globally to compete across six tracks, including Core Tech Innovation, ZK-Rollup Integration, Traffic Scenario Breakthroughs, Cross-Chain Interoperability, and Decentralized Content Platforms.

JuChain's robust infrastructure-featuring ~2-second finality enabled by its JPoSA consensus mechanism, full EVM compatibility (reducing migration costs by up to 70%), and ultra-low base transfer fees of under 0.001 JU (about 90% lower than solutions like Base)-provides a solid foundation for developers building the next generation of Web3 applications.

This Demo Day was not only a public stress test for JuChain's performance and stability but also a key platform connecting top-tier developer talent with leading venture capital. A jury composed of elite VCs, renowned industry KOLs, and JuCoin's core technical experts rigorously evaluated the finalists. Winning teams shared a prize pool of up to $500,000 and gained priority access to investment evaluations and deep incubation opportunities from JuCoin Labs.

Several standout projects demonstrated the strength and diversity of the JuChain ecosystem:

CancerDAO (@CancerDAOxyz): A DeSci data DAO powered by blockchain and AI, dedicated to connecting global cancer patients, researchers, and clinicians through a decentralized, secure, and trusted data-sharing platform. It aims to break institutional and geographic silos, accelerating cancer treatment innovations by solving critical issues such as data isolation and low collaboration efficiency in traditional research.

BUNANA (@bunana_ai): An AI-powered intelligent trading tool that leverages advanced machine learning models and quantitative strategies to provide Binance users with real-time market analysis, smart position management advice, and one-click execution-boosting trading efficiency and accuracy.

Didotxyz_ (@Didotxyz_): Focused on building a decentralized AI ecosystem, this project introduces an innovative "staking token model" to incentivize global sharing of computing and storage resources, offering users more cost-effective and efficient access to AI tools-driving forward the democratization of AI.

ubinetworkdepin (@ubinetworkdepin): A DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) aggregator platform that simplifies participation in over 40 DePIN mining projects through a one-stop application portal, significantly lowering the entry barrier for mainstream users in the DePIN space.

Particularly noteworthy is the launch of Butterfly (BF)-the inaugural ecosystem protocol released alongside JuChain's mainnet (Chain ID: 210000). Targeting the promising decentralized AI edge computing sector, its native token $BF received an enthusiastic market response, with initial price surging over 20%. This not only validates the sector's appeal but also marks early market confidence in JuChain's technical strength and ecosystem growth potential.

Conclusion: Technology-Driven Ecosystem Evolution – JuCoin Leads the Future of Web3

In summarizing JuCoin's journey at TOKEN2049 Dubai, CEO Sammi Li emphasized:

"Dubai Blockchain Week and TOKEN2049 represented a strategic milestone for JuCoin. Through our keynote speech, we articulated a product philosophy and industry vision centered on user experience. Through the Hackathon Demo Day, we demonstrated JuChain's robust technical strength and its compelling value proposition for developers. Through the Gatsby Afterparty, we successfully built a high-efficiency bridge between capital and innovative projects. JuCoin and JuChain are accelerating the development of a full-stack Web3 ecosystem-from infrastructure and middleware protocols to application layers-anchored by a high-performance public chain and powered by cutting-edge protocols like Butterfly, all while keeping user experience at the heart of everything we build."

Through its deep involvement and strategic presence at TOKEN2049 Dubai, JuCoin not only strengthened its engagement with the global Web3 community but also vividly showcased the vitality of its ecosystem. The event further solidified JuCoin's position as an industry pioneer and powerful ecosystem builder. With the continued stable operation of the JuChain mainnet and the ongoing growth of native protocols such as Butterfly, the JuCoin ecosystem is poised to attract more diverse and high-quality applications-contributing key momentum toward bringing Web3 technologies into mainstream adoption and shaping a broader, more dynamic future.

About JuCoin

Founded in 2013, JuCoin is one of the earliest established cryptocurrency exchanges in the world. It has consistently focused on providing secure, professional, and innovative digital asset trading and management services to a global user base. The JuCoin ecosystem spans multiple verticals, including the high-performance public chain JuChain , decentralized social platform JuChat, gaming aggregation platform JuGame, and Web3 smart device JuOne, all designed to deliver a seamless, secure, and engaging next-generation internet experience. JuCoin has established deep collaborations with over 300 partners across AI, DeFi, RWA, and other cutting-edge sectors, serving millions of users across 100+ countries and regions worldwide.

