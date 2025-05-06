Cox Enterprises To Match Dollar-For-Dollar Contributions Empowering Students With STEAM Education

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Investing in education is one of the most powerful ways we can shape a better future," said Jennifer Bronner, director of Community Impact at Cox Enterprises. "Our continued partnership with DonorsChoose helps provide teachers in under-resourced schools with tools and experiences that spark curiosity, creativity and confidence in the classroom."

The dollar-for-dollar match for teachers who have never had a DonorsChoose project funded furthers Cox's 34 by 34 social impact goal to empower 34 million people to live more prosperous lives by 2034. Since its launch in 2020, the 34 by 34 initiative has positively impacted more than 11.6 million people - from providing access to technology to offering employment skills and access to lifelong education, environmental sustainability and more. In 2024 alone, Cox empowered nearly 3 million new individuals, including its 2024 DonorsChoose match campaign that funded over 500 classroom projects, reaching more than 6,200 students.

This year, Cox will continue to support classrooms across the country where a majority of students qualify for free or reduced-price lunch.

"Cox's generosity allows us to reach even more teachers doing incredible work with limited resources," said Adam Disler, senior vice president of Partnerships at DonorsChoose. "This matching campaign ensures that more students have the opportunity to engage in hands-on learning and build critical skills for the future."

To find and support a classroom in your community, visit donorschoose and look for Engineering & Technology STEAM classroom projects currently eligible for Cox's matching donation.

About Cox Enterprises

Cox Enterprises is dedicated to empowering people to build a better future for the next generation. Cox is a leader in the broadband, automotive, and media industries, as well as a leading investment platform with strategic positions in emerging technologies driving the future of agriculture, renewable energy and public sector software. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Cox is a global company with $23 billion in annual revenues and a proud over 125-year history. To learn more about Cox and its commitment to its people, planet and communities, visit CoxEnterprises.

About DonorsChoose

"DonorsChoose is the leading way to give to public schools. Since 2000, 6.4 million people and partners have contributed $1.7 billion to support over 3 million teacher requests for classroom resources and experiences. As the most trusted crowdfunding platform for teachers, donors, and district administrators alike, DonorsChoose vets each request, ships the funded resources directly to the classroom, and provides thank yous and reporting to donors and school leaders. Charity Navigator and GuideStar have awarded DonorsChoose, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, their highest ratings for transparency and accountability. For more information, visit ."

