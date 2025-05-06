MASH GANG DECLARES ITSELF THE OFFICIAL NA BEER OF BLEACHER PARENTS WITH A SURVIVAL KIT BUILT FOR SIDELINE CHEERING

Beginning Tuesday, May 6, fans can enter on TikTok (@MashGang) or Instagram (@mash__gang) for a chance to win the Bleacher Parents Survival Kit, a trunk-ready bundle to get them through a season of dugout drama.

Each kit includes:



Portable Mash Gang cooler



Bleacher butt cushion (because four hours on aluminum should be illegal)



Mini megaphone (ideal for sideline coaching or scorekeeping rage)



Snacks (for those always stuck with snack duty)

Summer's supply of Mash Gang (to share with fellow bleacher heroes)

Created by beer lovers for beer lovers, Mash Gang brews with the same attention to flavor, complexity, and quality as leading full-strength beers - making it the NA brand of choice for those who want great taste without compromise. And for bleacher parents everywhere, that means finally having an NA beer that shows up as hard as they do.

No purchase necessary. Follow @MashGang on TikTok or @mash__gang on Instagram and comment #MashGangSweeps on our post about the sweepstakes telling us how you cheer on the sidelines. Open to 21+ residents of (50) U.S. & D.C., ends 5/30/25. Full rules at . Sponsor: DioniLife USA LLC.

About Mash Gang

Mash Gang began as a homebrewing experiment during the pandemic and has grown into one of the most respected non-alcoholic breweries in the world. With a focus on bold flavors, premium ingredients, and a supportive community, Mash Gang has redefined the craft beer experience. Backed by DioniLife, Mash Gang has become the #1 selling beer in leading stores -not just within the non-alcoholic category, but across the entire beer category. Mash Gang's flagship SKU, Chug, is outperforming industry heavyweights. To learn more about Mash Gang's mission and products, visit mashgan and follow @MashGang on social media.

