Pakistan Premier, UN Chief Hold Talks on South Asia Security Concerns
(MENAFN) Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif engaged in a phone conversation with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday to address the growing security concerns in South Asia.
According to the Prime Minister's Office, Sharif conveyed his appreciation for the UN Secretary-General's ongoing involvement and diplomatic efforts. He also welcomed Guterres' appeal for de-escalation and the prevention of any confrontation.
Sharif voiced Pakistan's apprehension regarding what he described as India's "provocative rhetoric and war mongering."
He reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity.
For his part, Guterres updated Sharif on his initiatives aimed at fostering peace and stability in the region. He also expressed his dedication to maintaining communication with all involved parties on this critical matter.
This exchange marks the second time the two leaders have spoken by phone within the past week.
The increased tensions between India and Pakistan follow a fatal attack on tourists in Pahalgam, located in Indian-controlled Kashmir, on April 22nd.
