`I Died Twice That Day': Country Rap Superstar Colt Ford On Surviving A Near-Fatal Heart Attack

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates;May 2024 - Heart disease is the leading cause of death worldwide. One of the most common types of cardiovascular disease is a heart attack. In the U.S. alone, it is estimated that every 40 seconds, someone has a heart attack. One of those people is country rap music artist Colt Ford.

“I couldn't have been any more on death's door. I died twice that day,” recalls Colt, describing the massive heart attack that nearly claimed his life following a concert performance last year.“When one of the top heart doctors in the world looks at you and goes, 'You're 1% of 1%,' it can't get more dire than that.”

The 55-year-old musician was performing a sold-out show with his band in Gilbert, Arizona, last April. After what Colt describes as“one of the band's best shows ever,” he walked backstage, and moments later, he was found slumped over in a chair due to a massive heart attack. Colt says he was feeling great during the concert.“When I played the show that night, I could do anything,” he recalls. Emergency crews quickly responded to the scene and rushed Colt to the hospital.“I woke up eight days later, and I couldn't pick up a cup with ice in it and feed it to myself,” he says.

Colt went into cardiac arrest twice. He was revived with electric shocks from a defibrillator to restart his heart in both instances.“He would simply not have survived in most parts of the world that don't have access to such a high level of cardiogenic shock care. Most people do not survive globally,” says Kwan Lee, M.B., B.Ch., M.D., interventional cardiologist at Mayo Clinic. Colt also underwent a 10-hour surgery and, for a time, was placed in a medically induced coma.

Doctors often warn about the signs and symptoms of a heart attack, such as chest pain or pressure, shortness of breath, and fatigue. However, roughly 21% of heart attacks in the U.S. occur with minimal or even no symptoms, according to the American Heart Association. These“silent” heart attacks are known as silent ischemia or a silent myocardial infarction.

“This is the unfortunate nature of heart attacks. It is possible to have tests which don't show blockages, but the nature of blockages is that they can behave unpredictably and suddenly occur,” says Dr. Lee.“Despite our best efforts, on a populational level, heart attacks can still occur in patients out of the blue.”

Eight months after suffering his heart attack, tests show Colt is healing well and on the road to recovery. Exercise combined with a heart-healthy diet has helped him shed 60 pounds. While his strength improves, Colt admits the health scare has left him with anxiety and panic attacks.“For me to say I'm having anxiety and panic attacks, that's even hard for me to say because I ain't scared of nothing,” Colt says.“But I'm having to deal with that, and share my feelings and all that kind of stuff. So, if you're feeling something, advocate for yourself. Don't just tough it out. Tell somebody.”

Colt is back to writing his unique blend of music his millions of fans love that combines Southern rock, country, rap and hip-hop. The Georgia-born singer is set to hit the road again next month launching a new tour with a fresh perspective on life.“Be happy that you're here and you're alive and you get a chance,” Colt says.“I get a second chance, and I want to do something positive with it. I hope I can make a difference in somebody else's life.”

