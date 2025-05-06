Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
RADIANT LOGISTICS TO HOST INVESTOR CALL TO DISCUSS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THIRD FISCAL QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2025


2025-05-06 09:16:34
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Call Scheduled for Monday, May 12, at 4:30 PM Eastern

RENTON, Wash., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT), a technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics services company, will host a conference call on Monday, May 12, 2025 at 4:30 PM Eastern to discuss the Company's financial results for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2025.

The conference call is open to all interested parties, including individual investors and press. Bohn Crain, Founder and CEO will host the call.

Conference Call Details

Date/Time:

Monday, May 12, 2025 at 4:30 PM Eastern


DIAL-IN:

US (877) 545-0320 ; Intl. (973) 528-0002
Participant Access Code: 833610


REPLAY:

May 13, 2025 at 9:30 AM Eastern to May 26, 2025 at 4:30 PM Eastern
US (877) 481-4010; Intl. (919) 882-2331
Replay ID number: 52436

Webcast Details

This call is also being webcast and may be accessed via Radiant's web site at or at .

About Radiant Logistics (NYSE American: RLGT)

Radiant Logistics, Inc. ( ) operates as a third-party logistics company, providing technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics services primarily to customers in the United States and Canada. Through its comprehensive service officering, Radiant provides domestic and international freight forwarding along with truck and rail brokerage services to a diversified account base including manufactures, distributors and retailers, which it supports from an extensive network of company and agent-owned offices throughout North America and other key markets around the world. Radiant's value-added logistics services include warehouse and distribution, customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management and technology services.

SOURCE Radiant Logistics, Inc.

