RADIANT LOGISTICS TO HOST INVESTOR CALL TO DISCUSS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THIRD FISCAL QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2025
|
Date/Time:
|
Monday, May 12, 2025 at 4:30 PM Eastern
|
|
|
DIAL-IN:
|
US (877) 545-0320 ; Intl. (973) 528-0002
|
|
|
REPLAY:
|
May 13, 2025 at 9:30 AM Eastern to May 26, 2025 at 4:30 PM Eastern
Webcast Details
This call is also being webcast and may be accessed via Radiant's web site at or at .
About Radiant Logistics (NYSE American: RLGT)
Radiant Logistics, Inc. ( ) operates as a third-party logistics company, providing technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics services primarily to customers in the United States and Canada. Through its comprehensive service officering, Radiant provides domestic and international freight forwarding along with truck and rail brokerage services to a diversified account base including manufactures, distributors and retailers, which it supports from an extensive network of company and agent-owned offices throughout North America and other key markets around the world. Radiant's value-added logistics services include warehouse and distribution, customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management and technology services.
