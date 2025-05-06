Cox Specialty Markets Expands Relationship With Input 1 To Include Input 1 Payments

"Input 1 has been one of our most valued vendor relationships," said David Cox, President of Cox Specialty Markets. "Their premium finance platform has been instrumental to our operations, and their team has always gone above and beyond. Adding Input 1 Payments was the natural next step-it gives us the digital payments infrastructure we need to keep growing."

By adopting Input 1 Payments, CSM gains integrated credit card processing that simplifies reconciliation, alleviates the burden of PCI compliance and offers real-time access to payment activity and reporting. The platform integrates seamlessly into CSM's existing systems, reducing manual steps and promoting more efficient operations across their finance team.

"Digital payments are no longer a luxury-they're an expectation," said Chris Farfaras, Executive Vice President and Chief Sales Officer of Input 1. "Input 1 Payments is designed to meet that need while removing the complexity. We're excited to deepen our partnership with Cox Specialty Markets and help support their long-term success."

Cox Specialty Markets operates both a general agency and a premium finance company, serving the Midwest region with dynamic and adaptive insurance solutions. By adopting Input 1 Payments, the company continues its investment in innovation, security and customer experience.

About Cox Specialty Markets

Cox Specialty Markets is a family-owned wholesale insurance broker and managing general agency (MGA) based in Troy, Ohio. Founded in 1984, the company partners with both admitted and non-admitted carriers to offer a broad range of specialty insurance products, including general liability, commercial property, and professional lines. CSM serves independent retail agents throughout the Midwest with a strong focus on underwriting expertise, responsive service, and tailored solutions for complex risks. For more information, visit

About Input 1

Input 1 is a leading provider of tech-enabled solutions for the insurance industry with a proven track record of successfully managing $16 billion in annual insurance premiums across platforms for over 2 million unique annual users. Input 1's solutions streamline billing, payments, and premium finance, making insurance management efficient and hassle-free. For more information, visit

