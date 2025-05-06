Cellecta, Inc. Launches Blood Microsampling Assay That Profiles 19,000 Human Protein-Coding Genes From One Drop Of Dried Blood

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The assay combines multiplex RT-PCR and next-generation sequencing (NGS) enabling researchers to generate comprehensive, easy-to-analyze data from remotely collected droplets of blood captured using Trajan Scientific and Medical's Neoteryxmicrosample collection kits containing Mitradevices based on VAMStechnology. Until now, it has not been possible to effectively assay gene transcription from remotely collected blood microsamples because of the instability of RNA in conventionally collected blood samples, and the volume required for transcriptome profiling approaches such as RNA-Seq and microarrays. The combination of the Mitra microsampling device with the DriverMap EXP Profiling assay's sensitivity addresses these challenges, allowing for convenient collection, stabilization, and comprehensive profiling from just 30ml of dried, whole blood.

"We have shown that using dried blood microsamples as starting material for the DriverMap EXP profiling assay has been as successful as using standard volumes of whole blood in obtaining differential expression-level data of thousands of genes," said Alex Chenchik, Ph.D., president and chief scientific officer of Cellecta. "Now, with this convenient, low-volume blood collection option, we foresee the assay's utility extending to many new research applications, such as multi-sample, longitudinal studies for discovery and validation of transcriptome biomarkers for prognostic and diagnostic use."

The DriverMapTM EXP Dried Blood Microsample Profiling kit is highly sensitive and reproducible. This expression profiling assay involves a simple, single-day workflow that includes:

Blood collection from a fingertip after lancet puncture by absorption onto VAMS sampling tips (contained within the Mitra device) pre-coated for stabilization of RNA with the GenTegraRNA-NEOTM solution, which confers stability at room temperature for up to 7 days. The Mitra devices and the GenTegraRNA-NEO solution are sold separately by Neoteryx ( ).

RNA extraction from the VAMS tips using a specialized buffer solution included in the DriverMap EXP Dried Blood kit, followed by the expression profiling assay-hybridization of mRNA, cDNA synthesis, primer extension, and subsequent PCR steps--for next-generation sequencing (NGS) library preparation, and sequencing on an Illumina instrument.

Data processing of FASTQ files and analysis using open-source Salmon software, or Cellecta Bioinformatics services to obtain the gene counts and study the differential gene expression levels of the samples.

The DriverMapTM EXP Dried Blood kit includes a complete set of gene-specific and PCR-NGS primers, positive control RNAs, and all other reagents required to profile blood microsamples and prepare them for digital expression profiling on an Illumina sequencer.

The DriverMapTM EXP Human Genome-Wide 19K Dried Blood Microsample Profiling kit is available now in two configurations, for 24 or 96 samples. For more information, please visit Cellecta/drivermap

About Cellecta:

Cellecta, Inc. is a trusted provider of genomic products and services that advance research for drug target and biomarker discovery. Since 2006, we have collaborated with the world's leading pharma, biotech, government, and academic institutions, applying our expertise in viral vector production, functional screening, cell engineering and multiplex RT-qPCR to help researchers find the genes that matter for drug target and biomarker discovery and validation.

Cellecta, Inc. is headquartered in Mountain View, California. Further information about the company and its products and services may be found online at .

Disclaimer

Mitra® devices are CE-IVD (IVDR) devices intended as a specimen collector, and for the storage and transport of blood and other biological fluids for analytical and diagnostic analyses. They are available as registered IVD Devices in the European Union and United Kingdom, Australia, Brazil, China, Israel, Colombia, South Africa, and Canada, as well as multiple Health Ministries worldwide. In the USA, Mitra devices are supplied as a research use only (RUO) product to assist in method development, other research-related and non-diagnostic activities. End-users and laboratories must validate the use of the Mitra devices for the particular diagnostic testing intended.

