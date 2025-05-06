Plotly Showcases AI-Powered Platform For Interactive Data Application Development At Leading Industry Events In May And June 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plotly , the premier Data App platform for Python, today announced it will participate in multiple leading industry events in May and June, 2025, where Plotly experts and users will share their unique insights and demo Plotly's Data App platform.

“The ability to create custom data apps is now critical to every aspect of a company – from financials to product development, to customer journeys – but complexity continues to prevent data teams from providing business users with insights at the required speed and scale,” said Domenic Ravita, Vice President of Marketing at Plotly.“These industry events provide a great opportunity for Plotly experts and users to share how the Plotly Data App enables less technical users to use natural language to build smarter and safer data apps faster.”

Webinar

DBTA Webinar: Empowering Data Analysts and Database Professionals: Harnessing Plotly AI for Smarter Insights – May 8, 2025, 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET – Louis Huard, Plotly Senior Product Manager, and moderator Stephen Faig, Research Director at Unisphere Research, will discuss how Plotly AI in Dash Enterprise is revolutionizing data visualization and analysis for data analysts and database professionals alike. Register here .



Conferences



DSC ALIGN AI Executive Summit – May 8, 2025, New York – More than 200 senior data and AI leaders from leading organizations gather to discuss the latest in AI, network with fellow industry leaders, and engage in thought-provoking discussions about AI's biggest challenges and opportunities. Plotly will be exhibiting & demoing Dash Enterprise in Booth# 5.



Gartner Data & Analytics Summit 2025 – May 12-14, 2025, London – Zahin Rahi , Data Scientist at UK Power Networks, will present“Plotly: Enabling Net Zero: Data-Driven Tools for a Flexible Grid.” The session will discuss how real-world tools are driving a smarter, more flexible electricity grid on the path to Net Zero. Plotly will be exhibiting & demoing Dash Enterprise in Booth# 527.



ODSC East 2025 – May 13, 2025, Boston – Basil Cleveland, PhD , CIO, EVP and Co-founder at Shorelight, will present“Reimagining the Sales Funnel: A Laboratory Model for Interactive Sales Analytics with Plotly Dash Enterprise.” This session offers lessons learned from managing sales analytics in complex organizations and introduces a modular approach that bridges traditional funnel reporting and modern data application design. Plotly will be exhibiting & demoing Dash Enterprise in Booth# 7.



Databricks Data + AI Summit – June 9–12, 2025, San Francisco – Plotly will be featured in three presentations. Plotly will be exhibiting & demoing Dash Enterprise in Booth# F612.





David Gibbon, Plotly Senior Director, Strategic Partnerships, and Laurier Demers, Hydro-Québec, will present Optimizing Smart Meter IIoT Data in Databricks for At-Scale Interactive Electrical Load Analytics .



Clare Bornstein, Platform Operations Lead at Takeda, will present Streamlining Data Platform Architecture With Databricks Apps . Huy Nguyen, Data Engineer at Optiver, will present Real-Time Market Insights – Powering Optiver's Live Trading Dashboard with Databricks Apps and Dash .

