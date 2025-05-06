Ukrainian FM Discusses Partnership Development With OECD Secretary-General

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha met with Mathias Cormann, Secretary-General of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), to discuss the development of OECD-Ukraine partnership and the country's integration into the European and global economy.

Sybiha shared details of the meeting in a post on the social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.

Sybiha described his meeting with the OECD Secretary-General, who arrived in Kyiv to present the Economic Survey and Integrity Review of Ukraine, as a substantive one.

“We discussed the development of OECD-Ukraine partnership aimed at rebuilding Ukraine and our successful integration into European and global economies,” the minister noted.

He added that they laid flowers at the Wall of Remembrance of Fallen Defenders of Ukraine on Mykhailivska Square.

“I am grateful to the OECD for its consistent support and a clear condemnation of Russia's war against Ukraine,” Sybiha said.

As reported by Ukrinform, OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann said that Ukraine's economy has proved resilient amid difficult challenges.

Photo credit: Andrii Sybiha/X