New Oracle Cloud Services Help Retail Financial Institutions Modernize Lending And Collections

NEW YORK, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle CloudWorld Tour -- Empowering retail financial institutions to modernize their lending operations, Oracle today announced new cloud services – Oracle Banking Retail Lending Servicing Cloud Service and Oracle Banking Collections Cloud Service. Available now, this new technology offering makes it faster and easier for financial institutions to reduce risk while delivering compelling new services and pricing options to customers, optimizing loan servicing, and streamlining collections.

The new services are part of the broad Oracle Banking Cloud Services retail banking portfolio, which includes Digital Banking Experience, Banking APIs, Originations, Accounts, and Payments Cloud Services.

"We continue to deliver new innovations to our extensive portfolio of modular retail banking cloud solutions that empower financial institutions to evolve and improve critical operations in accordance with the demands and needs of their business," said Sonny Singh, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Financial Services. "With consumer lending at a high, modernizing loan processes has become a business imperative and competitive differentiator for financial institutions. Using Oracle Banking Retail Lending Servicing and Collections Cloud Services, financial institutions can cut inefficiency from the entire loan lifecycle process while delivering more innovative pricing and improved experiences to their customers."

Oracle Banking Retail Lending Servicing's flexible, scalable core product engine optimizes loan product management and operations. The cloud service enables financial institutions to automate complex business processes and gain real-time intelligence to deliver new digital services and experiences that serve the evolving needs of customers. The offering also enables loan portfolio optimization and risk assessment capabilities for comprehensive loan product servicing, helping banks increase profitability and competitiveness through elements such as tailored pricing.

In tandem, Oracle Banking Collections supports the complete collection lifecycle and optimized management of delinquencies through extensive capabilities, configurable workflows, and automated processes. Financial institutions will be able to optimize collections operations, drive borrower-centric collection strategies, and reduce delinquency rates.

"According to IDC's Financial Insights Global Survey (2024), almost 30% of retail banks worldwide are prioritizing lending product and services innovation in 2025," said Jerry Silva, program vice president, IDC Financial Insights. "Oracle's Banking Retail Lending Servicing Cloud Services aims to address the critical retail lending business through automation and enhanced business intelligence, and providing those benefits through a software-as-a-service model. Oracle's new loan management and collections services and its software-as-a-service model is meant to help retail financial institutions overcome business challenges and deliver stronger loan offerings to the market while minimizing costs and effort."

Each of the cloud-native, componentized, and composable services in the Oracle Banking Cloud Services portfolio enable financial institutions to modernize with less risk and deliver faster time-to-value. Services can run standalone or integrate with existing systems, providing provisioning and availability in just minutes. They also enable automated patching and reduced disaster-recovery switchover times that can lower IT costs and burden. The services are built on the security, performance and scalability of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure .

To learn more, visit: oracle/financial-services/banking/cloud-services

