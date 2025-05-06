403
Zelensky brands Putin aide ‘separatist born in Ukraine’
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has labeled Kirill Dmitriev, a key adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin, as a "separatist born in Ukraine." Dmitriev, who is currently engaged in high-level discussions with U.S. officials aimed at restoring ties between Washington and Moscow, was born in Kiev in 1975 and now serves as Russia’s presidential adviser on international economic cooperation.
In a statement on Wednesday, Zelensky used the derogatory Ukrainian term “separ,” short for separatist, to describe Dmitriev. The term became widely used in Ukraine following the 2014 political upheaval and refers to those perceived as betraying the state.
Dmitriev has a background in Western education and business, having studied at Stanford and Harvard Business School and held roles at firms like Goldman Sachs and McKinsey. He later led the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) from 2011, overseeing large financial projects and acting as a liaison for Russia in international investment matters.
Zelensky accused Dmitriev of using his business ties in the Middle East to help Russian citizens reclaim frozen assets. Dmitriev recently visited Washington for talks with top White House officials; the U.S. briefly lifted sanctions against him to enable the visit.
Ukrainian MP Artyom Dmitruk criticized Zelensky’s comments, calling them “political hysteria” and highlighting Dmitriev’s global reputation as a respected economist and negotiator. Dmitruk argued that Dmitriev is working toward peace and cooperation, in contrast to Zelensky, whom he accused of fueling division. Dmitruk fled Ukraine last year, alleging that government agents had targeted him for assassination.
Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials have a record of controversial remarks. In 2022, diplomat Andrey Melnik referred to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as an “offended liverwurst.” Melnik was recently appointed to lead Ukraine’s delegation to the UN. Zelensky himself drew criticism in 2021 when he called sanctioned opposition figures “species” rather than people, following a crackdown on political rival Viktor Medvedchuk.
