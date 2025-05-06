FTI Consulting Appoints Energy Expert As A Senior Managing Director In The Corporate Finance & Restructuring Segment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Scott Cockerham as a Senior Managing Director in the firm's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment. Mr. Cockerham will manage the Power, Renewables & Energy Transition practice in the Houston office.

Mr. Cockerham has more than 20 years of experience advising clients on business transformation, turnarounds and restructurings, interim management services, transaction diligence and post-merger integration. He has served in various business leadership roles, including as chief executive officer, chief compliance officer, chief financial officer and chief development officer. In his role at FTI Consulting, Mr. Cockerham will support clients through all phases of the business lifecycle.

“Our clients are experiencing unprecedented uncertainty regarding how macroeconomic trends and policy shifts will impact the energy landscape broadly and their business plans specifically,” said Chris LeWand , Leader of FTI Consulting's Global Power, Renewables & Energy Transition practice.“I am excited for our team to be able to bring to bear Scott's industry expertise and leadership experience to help our clients survive and thrive in this dynamic environment.”

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Cockerham was the Chief Financial Officer at Camin Cargo Control, a third-party service inspection, testing and fuel treatment provider for global energy companies. Previously, he co-led the restructuring energy team at a global consulting and advisory firm. Mr. Cockerham began his career as an officer and aviator in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Cockerham said,“I have worked alongside and across from FTI Consulting and have always been impressed by the firm's breadth and depth of expertise, particularly in the energy space. I look forward to joining the team as we continue to help our clients diagnose their vulnerabilities and augment their strengths to navigate challenges and create value for years to come.”

