403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
ADIB Wins Four Awards at MEED's MENA Banking Excellence Awards 2025
(MENAFN- Edelman) Abu Dhabi, 6 May 2025: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading Islamic financial institution, has won four awards at the MEED MENA Banking Excellence Awards 2025. The bank has been recognised for MENA Islamic Retail Bank of the Year, Best SME Bank in the UAE, Excellence in Client Services and Best Fintech Collaboration.
The recognition in these four esteemed categories underscores ADIB's relentless pursuit of excellence in Islamic finance, its industry-leading initiatives in innovation and responsible banking, and its unparalleled commitment to delivering exceptional retail banking services in the UAE.
Commenting on the remarkable achievement, Mohamed Abdelbary, ADIB Group Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are honoured to receive these prestigious accolades, which are a testament to ADIB's commitment to innovation, excellence, and customer satisfaction. These accolades not only recognise our team's hard work and dedication but also reinforce our position as a leading financial institution in the MENA region.”
ADIB is committed to leveraging technology and innovation to drive growth and profitability, with a focus on expanding its customer base and improving operational efficiency. The bank’s Vision 2035 strategy positions us to navigate the evolving financial landscape and continue delivering exceptional value to our stakeholders.
The MEED's MENA Banking Excellence Awards acknowledge performance and leadership in the banking industry across the Middle East and North Africa region. These awards provide validation and contribute to ADIB's market position, team recognition, and shareholder value.
The recognition in these four esteemed categories underscores ADIB's relentless pursuit of excellence in Islamic finance, its industry-leading initiatives in innovation and responsible banking, and its unparalleled commitment to delivering exceptional retail banking services in the UAE.
Commenting on the remarkable achievement, Mohamed Abdelbary, ADIB Group Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are honoured to receive these prestigious accolades, which are a testament to ADIB's commitment to innovation, excellence, and customer satisfaction. These accolades not only recognise our team's hard work and dedication but also reinforce our position as a leading financial institution in the MENA region.”
ADIB is committed to leveraging technology and innovation to drive growth and profitability, with a focus on expanding its customer base and improving operational efficiency. The bank’s Vision 2035 strategy positions us to navigate the evolving financial landscape and continue delivering exceptional value to our stakeholders.
The MEED's MENA Banking Excellence Awards acknowledge performance and leadership in the banking industry across the Middle East and North Africa region. These awards provide validation and contribute to ADIB's market position, team recognition, and shareholder value.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment