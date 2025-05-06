Peloton Consulting Group Launches Cpgxcelerate For Oracle Cloud EPM Planning, Transforming CPG Operations

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Designed to Accelerate Digital Transformation for Consumer-Packaged Goods Companies

- Loren Joski, SVP of Consumer-Packaged Goods Industry Practice LeaderBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Peloton Consulting Group, a leading global digital transformation firm, today announced the launch of CPGXcelerate for Oracle Cloud EPM Planning, a comprehensive solution designed specifically to address the unique needs of Consumer-Packaged Goods (CPG) companies. By combining Oracle's powerful cloud technology with Peloton's deep industry expertise, CPGXcelerate redefines how CPG organizations approach planning. CPG companies require agile, data-driven planning solutions in an era defined by demand fluctuations, supply chain complexities, and shifting consumer preferences. CPGXcelerate addresses these challenges with a unified sales and gross margin planning platform, price-volume-mix variance analysis, AI-driven anomaly detection and prediction, and what-if demand/pricing/cost modeling. CPGXcelerate enables faster implementations, increased alignment to CPG industry needs, reduced risk, and accelerated time-to-value."CPG companies are under tremendous pressure to respond quickly to market changes while optimizing operations across increasingly complex supply chains," said Loren Joski, SVP of Consumer-Packaged Goods Industry Practice at Peloton Consulting Group. "CPGXcelerate empowers our clients to deploy Oracle Cloud EPM Planning with pre-built capabilities tailored to the CPG sector. This dramatically reduces implementation time and enables tangible results in weeks rather than months."Key Features of CPGXcelerate:.Driver-Based Sales and Gross Margin: Sales and COGS plans are driven by demand and production volumes that can be integrated from S&OP processes and systems..Product and Customer Profitability: Plans extend to an organization's SKU and Customer level, enabling market-facing decisions at an operational level..Detailed Gross Margin Analysis: Includes full Gross-to-Net pricing components, with flexible standard cost line items to accommodate needs for all CPG organizations..Advanced Demand-Driven Modeling: Incorporates AI and ML-powered predictive capabilities to support robust scenario modeling.As a rapid-deployment solution or a customizable foundation, CPGXcelerate shortens implementation timelines and accelerates time-to-value. With pre-configured CPG-specific content and standardized delivery methodology, it reduces risk and outpaces traditional custom-built solutions.CPGXcelerate is available immediately for Oracle CPG customers worldwide. For more information, visit pelotongroupAbout Us: Peloton Consulting Group has the vision and connected global capabilities to help organizations envision, implement, and realize the benefits of digital transformation. Our team has the best practices, knowledge, industry expertise, and know-how. We make digital transformation a reality by leveraging Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Human Capital Management (HCM), Customer Experience (CX), Analytics, and Data Management for the cloud. Through connected capabilities, we bring people, processes, and technology together. We help organizations go further, faster. That is the Peloton way!

