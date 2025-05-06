No Signs Of Enemy Preparing Large-Scale Airborne Operation To Cross The Dnipro River Voloshyn

MENAFN - UkrinForm) While Russian forces are amassing troops and resources in the Kherson region to escalate assault operations, there is no indication that they are preparing a large-scale airborne operation to cross the Dnipro River.

Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces, commented to an Ukrinform correspondent on media reports suggesting that Russian forces were preparing a major landing operation in Kherson involving 300 boats.

"The situation in Kherson and the coastal areas near the Dnipro remains quite difficult as we regularly report. The enemy has recently intensified attacks, increasing the frequency of strikes using kamikaze drones and conducting near-daily forcing operations with small infantry units. We classify these actions primarily as reconnaissance and search missions aimed at securing control over the island zone at the river's mouth," Voloshyn explained.

He emphasized that Russian forces are attempting to cross various Dnipro waterways, establish a small foothold in the island zone, and ultimately advance toward the right bank.

According to Voloshyn, all enemy attempts to land have failed thus far, as the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to eliminate these groups before they can establish a foothold.

Addressing reports about the alleged presence of 300 boats, Voloshyn emphasized the difficulty of concealing such a large number of vessels with modern intelligence capabilities. "It would be nearly impossible to hide that many boats from surveillance. Additionally, each vessel carries between 3 to 10 personnel-meaning a massive force would need to remain undetected, which intelligence would certainly notice," he explained.

He further noted that an operation of such scale would require substantial cover and support, including artillery and unmanned aerial vehicles - assets that cannot be concealed either.

Voloshyn refuted reports about a large-scale airborne operation to force the Dnipro River, stating that Russian forces are currently concentrating their primary efforts elsewhere, specifically in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka sectors.

The spokesperson explained that a large-scale operation to cross the Dnipro would result in significant losses for Russian forces, given the height of the right bank and the need to traverse multiple channels.

He emphasized that the Ukrainian military is not passively waiting for an attack, noting that the Defense Forces have established a system of explosive and engineering barriers, complemented by firepower, artillery, and other defensive measures.

"We know the exact locations of every enemy boat. Russian forces are concentrating their troops and equipment to escalate operations. Typically, we record up to four enemy assault attempts per day-usually involving one or two groups, occasionally three or four. We anticipate they will deploy more units in an effort to secure a bridgehead closer to the islands. They are actively gathering and training militants for these actions, but we are not talking about 300 boats," the spokesperson assured.

According to Voloshyn, Russian forces on the left bank of the Kherson region include units from the Southern Military District and the 810th Marine Brigade, which previously participated in the Kursk events. Some of its personnel have since been redeployed.

At the end of last summer, the occupiers transferred two divisions of boats from the so-called Dnipro flotilla from Sevastopol to the left bank of the Kherson region. One division is focused on defensive operations at Tendra Spit and Kinburn Spit, while the other is stationed in multiple training centers. Rather than sending troops to cross the Dnipro in small groups without preparation, Russian forces have been actively training personnel at specialized training grounds.

However, as the spokesperson emphasized, Ukrainian intelligence is closely monitoring these activities, ensuring that the Defense Forces are well aware of their movements and locations.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the autumn of 2022, the Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated the right-bank part of the Kherson region, including the city of Kherson. Part of the region, located on the left bank of the Dnipro River, is temporarily occupied by Russian troops.

