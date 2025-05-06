The Alternative AI Architecture That Creates Certainty And Trust - No More Guesses.

Gyan's Language Model is The First Hallucination-Free AI That Enterprises Can Trust.

BOSTON, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the biggest challenges in AI adoption today is that it might provide inaccurate or unreliable results. This risk is simply unacceptable in regulated industries like healthcare, pharmaceutical, finance, legal and others like publishing and higher education, where errors can have severe consequences. That's where Gyan steps in, creating a solution that enterprises can trust.

"At a time when trust and transparency in AI are more important than ever, we're excited to partner with Gyan to explore a more explainable and dependable approach to language models," says Steve Hill, SVP Engineering, Macmillan Learning. Gyan gives businesses full control over their data, keeping it private and secure - making it the trusted partner for enterprises in situations where reliability and accuracy are mandatory.

Unlike with LLM's, with Gyan, businesses can use an AI model without worrying about it making things up. Built on a neuro-symbolic architecture, not transformer based, Gyan is a ground-up hallucination-free model by design. "If the cost of a mistake is high, you certainly don't want your AI causing it," says Joy Dasgupta, CEO, at Gyan. "We built Gyan for companies and processes with zero tolerance for hallucination and privacy risks, with compute and energy requirements orders of magnitude lower than that of current LLM's."

Gyan's State of the Art performance in two key life sciences benchmarks (PubMedQA and MMLU) is proof of efficacy of its language model. Click here for more details . Every inference by Gyan is traceable with full reasoning to exact ideas and arguments in the result, making them readily verifiable. This is not the case for any of the others on the Leaderboard.

Gyan is at various stages of deployment in mission critical use-cases across industries. Trust and provenance are critical in all knowledge work. "AI holds transformative potential for education by democratizing learning. However, current AI advancements face critical limitations, including hallucinatory tendencies, non-transparency, and unreliable provenance. To address these issues, we are collaborating with Gyan to leverage its innovative language model that is explainable, transparent, energy efficient, while seamlessly integrating learning science principles," says Raj Echambadi, Ph.D., President, Illinois Institute of Technology. Chicago, Illinois.

Gyan provides precise and accurate analysis which users can depend on. "We had the opportunity to collaborate with Gyan for the generation of nonclinical study documents using their AI-powered medical writing product," says Elena Giannotti, Head of Preclinical Development at Accelera. "Gyan quickly adapted their solution to Accelera's templates and structures and delivered clear and timely reports."

About Gyan:

Gyan is a fundamentally new AI architecture built for Enterprises with low or zero tolerance for hallucinations, IP risks, or energy-hungry models. Where trust, precision, and accountability are important Gyan ensures every insight is explainable, traceable to reliable sources, with full data privacy at its core. If the cost of a mistake is high, Gyan makes sure your AI isn't a contributor. Learn more:

