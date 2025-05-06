Sherwin-Williams Remains World's Most Valuable Paints And Coatings Brand With All-Time-High Brand Value

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- New data from Brand Finance reveals the world's top 10 paints and coatings brands reach a collective brand value of $24 billion.Sherwin-Williams is the world's most valuable paints and coatings brand for the fourth consecutive year, with a brand value of $8.5 billion.Asian Paints is the world's strongest paints and coatings brand, earning a AAA+ rating.Nippon Paint is the sector's fastest growing brand, up 18%Access media downloadsSherwin-Williams is the world's most valuable paints and coatings brand, with a brand value of USD8.5 billion, according to the Chemicals 50 2025 report from Brand Finance, the world's leading brand valuation consultancy.After stagnating in 2024, Sherwin-Williams' brand value increased by 12%. Brand Finance attributes this growth to strategic pricing initiatives and an expanded distribution network. In January 2025, Sherwin-Williams implemented a 5% price increase across its product lines to further boost revenue and offset rising costs.PPG remains the second most valuable brand in the sector despite a 7% decline in brand value to USD3.8 billion while Nippon Paint ranks third, with an 18% increase in brand value to USD2.9 billion, making it the sector's fastest growing brand for 2025. This rise is driven by strategic acquisitions which have fuelled Nippon Paint's revenue growth, particularly its 2024 acquisition of AOC, a global composite resins manufacturer. Brand Finance data also reveals that the brand's expansion into adjacent markets has also notably boosted its enterprise value.Meanwhile, India's Asian Paints remains the world's strongest paints and coatings brand, with a Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 91.9/100 and a corresponding AAA+ rating – the highest rating awarded by Brand Finance.Its strength stems from positive consumer perceptions of its highly reliable manufacturing and distribution in the market. Brand Finance's research data also shows that the brand achieved high levels of familiarity and reputation in its home market, underscoring strong domestic credibility.In 2025, the brand became the world's fourth most valuable paints and coatings brand, moving ahead of Axalta Coating Systems, which dropped to fifth. Its brand value rose by 9% to USD1.6 billion.Savio D'Souza, Valuation Director at Brand Finance, commented:"Sherwin-Williams continues to lead the sector in brand value, driven by bold pricing strategies and expanded distribution. Equally noteworthy is the momentum among other leading brands. Nippon Paint's rapid growth reflects the power of smart acquisitions and market diversification, while Asian Paints has cemented its position as the world's strongest brand through exceptional consumer trust and domestic credibility. These shifts highlight how brand value in the industry is being shaped by both local leadership and global ambition.”Note to EditorsEvery year, leading brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance puts 6,000 of the world's biggest brands to the test, and publishes over 100 reports, ranking brands across all sectors and countries. The world's top 50 most valuable and strongest cosmetics brands are included in the Brand Finance Chemicals 50 2025 report.Brand value is understood as the net economic benefit that a brand owner would achieve by licensing the brand in the open market. Brand strength is the efficacy of a brand's performance on intangible measures relative to its competitors. The full ranking, additional insights, charts, more information about the methodology, and definitions of key terms are available in the Brand Finance Chemicals 50 2025 report. Every year, Brand Finance conducts more than 6,000 brand valuations, supported by original market research, and publishes over 100 reports which rank brands across all sectors and countries.Brand Finance also operates the Global Brand Equity Monitor, conducting original market research annually on 6,000 brands, surveying more than 175,000 respondents across 41 countries and 31 industry sectors. By combining perceptual data from the Global Brand Equity Monitor with data from its valuation database - the largest brand value database in the world - Brand Finance equips ambitious brand leaders with the data, analytics, and the strategic guidance they need to enhance brand and business value.In addition to calculating brand value, Brand Finance also determines the relative strength of brands through a balanced scorecard of metrics evaluating marketing investment, stakeholder equity, and business performance, compliant with ISO 20671.Brand Finance is a regulated accountancy firm and a committed leader in the standardisation of the brand valuation industry. Brand Finance was the first to be certified by independent auditors as compliant with both ISO 10668 and ISO 20671 and has received the official endorsement of the Marketing Accountability Standards Board (MASB) in the United States.DisclaimerBrand Finance has produced this study with an independent and unbiased analysis. The values derived and opinions presented in this study are based on publicly available information and certain assumptions that Brand Finance used where such data was deficient or unclear. Brand Finance accepts no responsibility and will not be liable if the publicly available information relied upon is subsequently found to be inaccurate. The opinions and financial analysis expressed in the study are not to be construed as providing investment or business advice. Brand Finance does not intend the study to be relied upon for any reason and excludes all liability to any individual, government, or organisation.The data presented in this study form part of Brand Finance's proprietary database, are provided for the benefit of the media, and are not to be used in part or in full for any commercial or technical purpose without written permission from Brand Finance.

