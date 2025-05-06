Vietnam Toilet Paper Export Research Report 2025-2034 | Vietnam Emerges As Key Player In Global Toilet Paper Supply Chain

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vietnam is emerging as a key player in the global toilet paper industry, driven by increased domestic demand, enhanced production capacity, and expanding export markets to the US, Japan, and Malaysia. With a 49% rise in exports from 2022 to 2023, Vietnam's favorable production conditions and strategic location make it a pivotal base for future growth and industry investment. Dublin, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Toilet Paper Export Research Report 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China, the United States, Europe and Southeast Asia are the world's major toilet paper producing countries. In recent years, the toilet paper production capacity in Southeast Asia has been continuously improved, and it is becoming an important base for toilet paper production.

As one of the important economies in Southeast Asia, Vietnam has made significant progress in the production and export of toilet paper in recent years. According to the analyst, benefiting from the increase in domestic demand, the improvement of production capacity and the expansion of export markets, Vietnam is gradually becoming an important participant in the global production and export of toilet paper. In recent years, Vietnam's toilet paper production capacity has continued to increase, and the technical level has also been rising. For example, Vietnam has built several new factories with an annual production capacity of 100,000 to 150,000 tons.

Vietnamese toilet paper manufacturers continue to actively explore the international market. According to the analyst, Vietnam's toilet paper exports have increased year by year. Vietnam's toilet paper export market is mainly concentrated in Southeast Asia, other parts of Asia, and some European and American markets. For example, the US market has a very large demand for toilet paper, and Vietnamese toilet paper has gradually occupied a place in the US market, especially for mid- and low-end products.

According to the data, Vietnam's total toilet paper exports in 2023 reached 23.21 million US dollars, an increase of about 49% compared with 2022. In 2024, Vietnam's toilet paper exports exceeded 30 million US dollars, and it is expected that Vietnam's toilet paper exports will further expand in the next few years.

The United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand are currently the main export destinations for Vietnamese toilet paper. The top three countries for Vietnamese toilet paper exports from 2021 to 2024 are the United States, Japan and Malaysia. The main companies importing this product to Vietnam include Nibong Tebal Enterprise, SEMV, Japan Pulp and Paper Co Ltd and other companies. Most of the main exporters of Vietnamese toilet paper are foreign-funded enterprises.

With its low-cost production advantages, good geographical location and gradually improving technological level, Vietnam is becoming an important player in the global toilet paper industry. T Vietnam's toilet paper exports are expected to continue to grow in the next few years. The analyst recommends that global tissue paper manufacturers should conduct research on the Vietnamese market as soon as possible and prepare for the layout of the Vietnamese market.

Topics covered:

The Import and Export of Toilet Paper in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Total Export Volume and Percentage Change of Toilet Paper in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Total Export Value and Percentage Change of Toilet Paper in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Total Export Volume and Percentage Change of Toilet Paper in Vietnam (January-November 2024)

Total Export Value and Percentage Change of Toilet Paper in Vietnam (January-November 2024)

Average Export Price of Toilet Paper in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Top 10 Export Destinations and Supply Volume of Vietnam's Toilet Paper Export Market

Top 10 Suppliers in the Export Market of Toilet Paper in Vietnam and Their Supply Volume

Top 10 Buyers of Toilet Paper in Vietnam and Their Import Volumes

How to Find International Distributors and International End Users of Toilet Paper Exports in Vietnam

How Foreign Enterprises Enter the Toilet Paper Market of Vietnam Forecast for the Export of Toilet Paper in Vietnam (2025-2034) Companies Featured

Nibong Tebal Enterprise Sdn Bhd

SEMV

Japan Pulp And Paper Co Ltd

Imexco Bacgiang

NTPM (Vietnam) Co Ltd Imarket Vietnam Co Ltd Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $33.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $70.23 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Vietnam



Key Topics Covered:

1 Overview of Vietnam

1.1 Geography of Vietnam

1.2 Economic Condition of Vietnam

1.3 Demographics of Vietnam

1.4 Domestic Market of Vietnam

1.5 Recommendations for Foreign Enterprises Entering the Vietnam Toilet Paper Exports Market

2 Analysis of Toilet Paper Exports in Vietnam (2021-2024)

2.1 Export Scale of Toilet Paper in Vietnam

2.1.1 Export Value of Toilet Paper in Vietnam

2.1.2 Export Prices of Toilet Paper in Vietnam

2.1.3 Export Volume of Toilet Paper in Vietnam

2.2 Major Exports Destinations of Vietnam's Toilet Paper

3 Analysis of Major Export Destinations of Vietnam's Toilet Paper (2021-2024)

3.1 United States

3.2 Japan

3.3 Malaysia

3.4 Hong Kong

3.5 Singapore

3.6 Thailand

4 Analysis of Major BUYERS in the Export Market of Toilet Paper in Vietnam (2021-2024)

5 Analysis of Major SUPPLIERS in the Export Market of Toilet Paper in Vietnam (2021-2024)

6. Monthly Analysis of Toilet Paper Exports in Vietnam from 2021 to 2024

6.1 Analysis of Monthly Export Value and Volume

6.2 Forecast of Monthly Average Export Prices

7. Key Factors Affecting Toilet Paper Exports in Vietnam

7.1 Policy

7.1.1 Current Export Policies

7.1.2 Trend Predictions for Export Policies

7.2 Economic

7.2.1 Market Prices

7.2.2 Growth Trends of Toilet Paper Production Capacity in Vietnam

7.3 Technology

8. Forecast for the Export of Toilet Paper in Vietnam, 2025-2034

