Jebel Ali Free Zone's Trade Value Surpasses Dhs700bn In 2024

Jebel Ali Free Zone , one of the most prominent free trade zones in the Middle East, has achieved a remarkable milestone, with its non-oil trade value soaring to Dhs713 billion in 2024. This marks a significant 15 per cent increase compared to the previous year, underscoring Jafza's pivotal role in Dubai's economic prosperity and its continued success as a key global trade hub.

As Jafza commemorates its 40th anniversary, the achievement has been hailed as a testament to the free zone's long-standing contributions to the emirate's non-oil trade sector. The milestone was celebrated by Dubai's Crown Prince, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who emphasised Jafza's central role in shaping Dubai's economic landscape and fostering the growth of global supply chains. Sheikh Hamdan praised the free zone's sustained growth, stating that Jafza is not only a“vital pillar” in Dubai's economic framework but also a critical enabler of international trade and investment.

Since its inception in 1985, Jafza has grown from a modest industrial zone into a global business powerhouse. Over the past four decades, it has played an instrumental role in establishing Dubai as a leading commercial and logistics hub in the region. The 15 per cent trade growth in 2024 reflects not only Jafza's resilience but also the broader growth of Dubai's non-oil economy, which continues to diversify and expand.

The free zone is home to over 8,000 companies spanning various sectors, including manufacturing, logistics, electronics, and consumer goods. It serves as a major gateway for companies looking to tap into the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia markets, thanks to its strategic location and world-class infrastructure. In addition to the high trade volumes, Jafza's ability to foster international business relationships has attracted investments from global players, further solidifying Dubai's position as a leader in international trade.

The logistics and supply chain sectors have been at the forefront of Jafza's success. As global trade patterns evolve, the free zone has capitalised on its advanced infrastructure, including a state-of-the-art port facility, a well-connected transport network, and proximity to the region's busiest airport. This strategic location enables companies to seamlessly connect with markets worldwide, making Jafza a highly attractive proposition for businesses seeking to expand their global footprint.

In addition to its infrastructure, Jafza has been a key facilitator of innovation and technological advancements. By providing a platform for companies to engage with cutting-edge technologies, including automation, AI, and robotics, Jafza has supported the modernisation of global supply chains. These innovations have not only enhanced operational efficiency but have also helped businesses adapt to the ever-changing demands of international trade.

Dubai's commitment to enhancing its economic and business environment has been another key factor in Jafza's sustained growth. Over the years, the government has introduced a series of measures aimed at improving the ease of doing business in the emirate, such as streamlining regulatory processes, offering tax incentives, and providing various support services for businesses. These initiatives have made Jafza an even more attractive destination for both established companies and start-ups alike.

The 40th anniversary celebrations were not only an opportunity to reflect on Jafza's achievements but also to look ahead to its future. Sheikh Hamdan's remarks underscored the importance of maintaining Jafza's competitive edge, with plans to further enhance its infrastructure and services to meet the demands of an increasingly globalised market. As Dubai continues to position itself as a world-class destination for trade and investment, Jafza is set to play an even greater role in shaping the emirate's economic future.

As Jafza looks to the future, the focus remains on strengthening its position as a global logistics and trade hub. With Dubai's strategic vision for 2030 and beyond, Jafza is expected to continue evolving, embracing technological advancements and expanding its offerings to attract more international companies. The free zone's success is a critical component of Dubai's broader economic diversification strategy, which aims to reduce the emirate's dependence on oil revenues and establish sustainable growth across various sectors.

Jafza's achievements are not limited to trade figures alone. The free zone has been instrumental in creating jobs, fostering entrepreneurship, and contributing to the local economy. With its state-of-the-art infrastructure, business-friendly policies, and strategic location, Jafza has been able to attract a diverse range of industries, further diversifying Dubai's economic base.

