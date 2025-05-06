

EQS-Media / 06.05.2025 / 07:30 CET/CEST

SMART Photonics accelerates its production set up with AIXTRON's G10-AsP

Herzogenrath, May 6, 2025 – AIXTRON SE (FSE: AIXA) supplies the Netherlands based Indium Phosphide (InP) foundry SMART Photonics with its new G10-AsP system. The MOCVD solution for high volume production of GaAs/InP Materials will enable SMART Photonics to increase its capacity and capabilities. The market for InP based Photonic Integrated Circuits (PICs), valued around USD 3 billion in 2023, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14% until 2027[1] . InP PICs growth is primarily driven by mega trends like 5G and 6G telecommunications, healthcare, and AI (Artificial Intelligence). Sensing technologies such as LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) in the automotive sector also play a vital role. InP PICs enhance photonic applications by integrating lasers directly onto the chip, miniaturizing the devices and improving their speed. Founded in 2012 in cooperation with the Eindhoven University of Technology, SMART Photonics is an independent Indium Phosphide (InP) PIC foundry. The manufacturer of discrete and integrated photonic components is headquartered at the High Tech Campus in Eindhoven, the Netherlands. SMART Photonics is a longstanding AIXTRON customer. AIXTRON's G10-AsP system is today's workhorse for precise and uniform processes essential for high-quality PIC production. The platform is specifically designed for arsenide/phosphide applications and offers up to 4x superior on-wafer-uniformity for critical layers compared to the previous generation, thanks to an innovative injector and advanced temperature control. It is fully Cassette-to-Cassette automated and ensures ultimate process stability through In-Situ cleaning, providing consistent and reliable production. “We are thrilled that SMART Photonics has chosen our G10-AsP system to enhance their production capabilities in Eindhoven. This purchase underscores the industry's confidence in our cutting-edge technology which can shorten the launch time for innovative products. The G10-AsP will enable SMART Photonics to achieve unparalleled efficiency and precision in manufacturing photonic components for advanced laser devices.", said Dr. Felix Grawert, CEO of AIXTRON SE. Johan Feenstra, CEO of SMART Photonics, added: "The acquisition of AIXTRON's G10-AsP system is a big step for SMART Photonics and will allow us to accelerate our innovation roadmap. It enhances our production capabilities with leading edge epitaxy technology, positioning SMART Photonics at the forefront of innovation in the integrated photonics industry. We are grateful for our successful close cooperation with AIXTRON." Contact Christian Ludwig Vice President Investor Relations & Corporate Communications fon +49 (2407) 9030-444 e-mail ... About AIXTRON: AIXTRON SE is a leading provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry. The Company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Herzogenrath (near Aachen), Germany, with subsidiaries and sales offices in Asia, United States, and in Europe. AIXTRON ́s technology solutions are used by a diverse range of customers worldwide to build advanced components for electronic and optoelectronic applications based on compound or organic semiconductor materials. Such components are used in a broad range of innovative applications, technologies and industries. These include Laser and LED applications, display technologies, data transmission, SiC and GaN power management and conversion, communication, signaling and lighting as well as a range of other leading-edge applications. Our registered trademarks: AIXACT®, AIXTRON®, Atomic Level SolutionS®, Close Coupled Showerhead®, CRIUS®, Gas Foil Rotation®, OVPD®, Planetary Reactor®, PVPD®, TriJet® For further information on AIXTRON (FSE: AIXA, ISIN DE000A0WMPJ6) please visit our website at: .

About SMART Photonics: Integrated photonics uses the power of light to create energy-efficient, faster, and more accurate microchips. The technology is set to play an essential role in finding and developing solutions for the world's challenges, such as reducing energy consumption, improving healthcare, fighting food waste and our continuous hunger for information. As a foundry for integrated photonic circuits, SMART Photonics offers solutions for data and telecommunication, as well as for sensing – such as Lidar – and medical applications. And it doesn't stop there. SMART Photonics is the leading foundry for integrated photonics, creating innovative products that improve people's lives. For more information, visit Forward-Looking Statements This document may contain forward-looking statements regarding the business, results of operations, financial condition, and earnings outlook of AIXTRON. These statements may be identified by words such as“may”,“will”,“expect”,“anticipate”,“contemplate”,“intend”,“plan”,“believe”,“continue” and“estimate” and variations of such words or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assessments, expectations and assumptions, of which many are beyond control of AIXTRON, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Should these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or achievements of AIXTRON may materially vary from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. This could result from a variety of factors, such as actual customer orders received by AIXTRON, the level of demand for deposition technology in the market, the timing of final acceptance of products by customers, the condition of financial markets and access to financing for AIXTRON, general conditions in the market for deposition plants and macroeconomic conditions, cancellations, rescheduling or delays in product shipments, production capacity constraints, extended sales and qualification cycles, difficulties in the production process, the general development in the semiconductor industry, increased competition, fluctuations in exchange rates, availability of public funding, fluctuations and/or changes in interest rates, delays in developing and marketing new products, a deterioration of the general economic situation and any other factors discussed in any reports or other announcements , in particular in the chapter Risks in the Annual Report, filed by AIXTRON. Any forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on current expectations and projections of the executive board based on information available the date hereof. AIXTRON undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless expressly required to do so by law. This document is also available in a German language translation version. In case of discrepancies, the English language document shall prevail and shall be the valid version. [1]-

End of Media Release



Issuer: AIXTRON SE

Key word(s): Enterprise

06.05.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: AIXTRON SE Dornkaulstraße 2 52134 Herzogenrath Germany Phone: +49 (2407) 9030-0 Fax: +49 (2407) 9030-445 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A0WMPJ6 WKN: A0WMPJ Indices: MDAX, TecDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Nasdaq OTC EQS News ID: 2129188

End of News EQS Media