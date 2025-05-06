403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
QCB Governor Meets Executives From Several Global Companies
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Governor of Qatar Central Bank (QCB) and Chairman of Qatar Investment Authority, Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al-Thani, held meetings with Chief Executive Officer of HPS Investment Partners Scott Kapnick, Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Apollo Global Management Marc Rowan, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of the Carlyle Group David Rubenstein, and President and Chief Operating Officer of Blackstone Group Jonathan Gray.
The meetings took place on the sidelines of the 2025 Milken Institute Global Conference, held in Los Angeles, USA, from May 4 to 7, 2025.
The meetings discussed the latest developments in global finance and investment.
The meetings took place on the sidelines of the 2025 Milken Institute Global Conference, held in Los Angeles, USA, from May 4 to 7, 2025.
The meetings discussed the latest developments in global finance and investment.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment