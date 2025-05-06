403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Indian FM says ‘we look for partners not preachers’
(MENAFN) Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar has criticized European leaders for their hypocritical approach toward India. Speaking at the Arctic Circle India Forum on Sunday, he remarked, "When we look out at the world, we look for partners, not preachers—especially preachers who do not practice what they preach abroad." Jaishankar was addressing Europe's struggles with achieving "strategic autonomy," pointing out the continent's dependence on the US for security, Russia for energy, and China for trade—challenges exacerbated by current global dynamics.
During the forum, Jaishankar acknowledged the complexity of India's relationships with European nations, stating that while some ties were stronger, others were more strained. He emphasized that for a meaningful partnership to develop, there must be mutual understanding, sensitivity, and a shared sense of interest. "Some parts of Europe have moved further along in this regard, while others have made less progress," he explained.
Jaishankar also criticized Western attempts to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict without engaging Russia, calling it a deviation from realistic diplomacy. In contrast, he highlighted India's "Russia realism" approach, which recognizes the longstanding, mutually beneficial relationship between the two nations. While India has maintained strong ties with Russia throughout the ongoing conflict, including increased imports of Russian crude oil, Jaishankar reaffirmed India's commitment to an independent foreign policy that prioritizes practical partnerships.
During the forum, Jaishankar acknowledged the complexity of India's relationships with European nations, stating that while some ties were stronger, others were more strained. He emphasized that for a meaningful partnership to develop, there must be mutual understanding, sensitivity, and a shared sense of interest. "Some parts of Europe have moved further along in this regard, while others have made less progress," he explained.
Jaishankar also criticized Western attempts to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict without engaging Russia, calling it a deviation from realistic diplomacy. In contrast, he highlighted India's "Russia realism" approach, which recognizes the longstanding, mutually beneficial relationship between the two nations. While India has maintained strong ties with Russia throughout the ongoing conflict, including increased imports of Russian crude oil, Jaishankar reaffirmed India's commitment to an independent foreign policy that prioritizes practical partnerships.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment