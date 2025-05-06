403
Israel Responds to Yemen After Houthi Missile Attack
(MENAFN) Israel initiated a series of aerial assaults on Yemen just one day after Premier Benjamin Netanyahu warned of a possible counteraction.
This followed the launch of a missile by the Houthi group, which landed close to Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv.
According to Israeli media, the Israel Air Force struck more than ten different sites throughout Yemen.
The primary focus of these operations was on Houthi-controlled cement production facilities and the crucial Red Sea port city of Al Hudaydah.
A broadcaster reported that a total of 48 air raids were executed across Yemen. An Israeli representative referred to the damage inflicted on the port as a “massive blow.”
Numerous targets in the vicinity of Al Hudaydah port and the Bajil area, located within Al Hudaydah Governorate, were bombed by dozens of Israeli warplanes.
Reports shared by the network claimed that nearly 30 Israeli fighter jets were involved in the offensive on the western port city of Al Hudaydah, emphasizing the scale of the military campaign.
This air operation represented Israel’s initial direct armed reaction after the Houthis launched a missile attack on Sunday that hit near Ben Gurion Airport.
The incident left eight individuals injured and led to the suspension of flights by at least 12 airlines.
A Houthi-controlled TV channel stated that six coordinated “US-Israeli raids” were carried out targeting Al Hudaydah’s port facilities.
