A Vibrant Journey Into Authentic Mexican Flavours Awaits At The Bold New Iteration Of ZOCO In V Hotel Dubai

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Get ready for a fiesta of flavours as Dubai's vibrant dining scene welcomes an exciting new chapter. ZOCO, located on the seventh floor of V Hotel Dubai, Curio Collection by Hilton in Al Habtoor City, has just unveiled its highly anticipated rebrand, bringing diners a bold new take on Mexican hospitality and cuisine. The eclectic eatery has now transformed into a lovely Mexican haven, blending authentic flavours, and the unrivalled spirit of Mexico, all under the expert guidance of Chef Harold Nostas Coutino.

Embracing the soul of Mexican culture, the reimagined ZOCO offers guests an immersive culinary journey. From the vibrant atmosphere to the tropical house beats filling the air, every detail has been curated to transport diners straight to the bustling streets of Cancun, Tijuana or Guadalajara. With a focus on authentic flavours and traditional cooking techniques, ZOCO invites guests to experience the true essence of Mexican cuisine right in the heart of Dubai.

Mexican cuisine, recognised by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, is a rich tapestry of flavours, stories and traditions. At ZOCO, this mouthwatering culinary culture comes to life through a menu that goes beyond the familiar, celebrating Mexico's diverse regional dishes and the stories behind them. Showcasing both street food favourites and refined classics, each dish reflects the passion and history embedded in Mexican gastronomy.

Hailing from Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas, Chef Harold Nostas Coutino is the man behind this culinary phenomenon, bringing a wealth of experience and passion to ZOCO's new chapter. His journey in food began at just 16, leading him to work alongside some of Latin America's most renowned chefs, including Jonatan Gómez Luna at Le Chique and Alex Atala at D.O.M. His diverse background, from fine dining to leading large-scale dining experiences at Xcaret Park, has shaped his unique approach to Mexican cuisine.

Now at the helm of ZOCO, Chef Harold infuses the menu with his deep-rooted love for Mexican flavours and traditions. His vision is clear: to showcase the rich diversity of Mexican cuisine, moving beyond the clichés and introducing Dubai to the bold, complex, and authentic tastes of his homeland.

ZOCO's new menu is an exciting celebration of Mexican culinary traditions, offering guests a variety of bold and flavourful dishes. Highlights include the legendary Burritos, a dish steeped in folklore tracing back to the Mexican Revolution and packed with beef, guacamole, Mexican rice, pico de gallo, refried beans and habanero pesto. The Tostada de Pulpo also offers a delightful crunch topped with fire-roasted octopus, guajillo chili, garlic cream, and roasted mango.

Guests can further savour the gooey Queso Fundido with Monterrey Jack cheese, roasted chicken chorizo, and flour tortillas, or enjoy the sizzling Fajitas served on a fiery iron pan with onions, peppers and a unique Mar y Tierra twist. For taco lovers, the Tacos de Suadero deliver slow-cooked brisket with avocado, caramelised onions and a crispy cheese crust.

For heartier appetites, the Asado de Tira, which comprises grilled short ribs marinated in lime juice, served with padron peppers and Mexican rice, is a must-try. The Enchiladas feature corn tortillas stuffed with tinga de pollo and topped with green tomatillo sauce and refried beans, while dessert lovers can indulge in classic Churros dusted with cinnamon and served with rich chocolate sauce.

Complementing the menu is an extensive selection of signature drinks, from customisable Margaritas and Palomas to traditional Micheladas and Cervecitas. Guests can also explore more adventurous options like the Sureño and Espuma de Mezcal or sip on refreshing Agua de Jamaica straight from Mexico.

With its innovative new identity, ZOCO invites diners to embark on an unforgettable culinary adventure. Perfect for a casual evening with friends, a festive celebration, or if you're simply craving for authentic Mexican flavours, ZOCO promises a vibrant atmosphere, soulful beats and a menu that tells the rich stories of Mexico's culinary heritage. Make your way to the seventh floor of V Hotel Dubai and experience the true taste of Mexico without leaving Dubai.