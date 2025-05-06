403
US pays unlawful migrants for self-deportation
(MENAFN) The Trump administration has launched a new initiative that offers undocumented migrants $1,000 and free airfare if they voluntarily leave the United States, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Announced on May 5, the program allows eligible migrants to indicate their intent to leave through the CBP Home app. Those who confirm their voluntary departure will receive the financial incentive and will be less likely to face detention.
President Donald Trump highlighted the potential long-term benefits of the program, noting that some participants could be eligible to return legally in the future if they meet certain criteria. He emphasized that those who do not comply will face a much tougher process and will not be able to return.
DHS Secretary Kristi Noem endorsed the initiative, calling it the safest, most cost-effective way for undocumented immigrants to avoid arrest. She encouraged migrants to use the CBP Home app for self-deportation.
Traditional deportation processes typically cost taxpayers around $17,121 per person, while this self-deportation initiative is expected to reduce costs by approximately 70%, bringing the expense down to $4,500 per individual, even after factoring in the stipend and travel assistance.
In his re-election campaign, Trump promised to tackle illegal immigration, vowing to launch the largest deportation operation in U.S. history. In the first 100 days of his second term, ICE arrested over 150,000 illegal immigrants and deported more than 139,000. The administration is aiming for one million deportations in its first year and has ramped up border enforcement efforts.
