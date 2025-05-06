Addmotor Unveils Its 2025 Electric Trike Lineup, Redefining Mobility With Innovation And Versatility

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The 2025 lineup, which includes theFolding,Reverse,Fat Tire,models, and, offers unparalleled versatility, meeting the needs of urban commuters, families, and golf enthusiasts alike. With a focus on cutting-edge design, advanced technology, and user-centric features, Addmotor continues to redefine the future of electric mobility.

Citytan – Foldable e-Trike

Citytan redefines the concept of the most affordable electric folding trike. With its entire frame composed of aluminum, the Citytan offers improved durability and minimizes the risk of frame distortion, ensuring a safe and long-lasting ride. Its foldable step-through frame and handlebar stem make it incredibly easy to store in tight spaces such as cars, RVs, or any area with limited room, enhancing portability for riders on the go.

Compared to the Addmotor Citytri, which is equipped with city tires, the Citytan comes with wider 3-inch mini fat tires , offering more tire surface area for improved stability and versatility across different terrains. Whether you're navigating city streets or taking light uneven paths, these tires ensure a smoother, more secure ride.

The 14.1-inch low step-through frame makes mounting and dismounting effortless, catering to adults of all fitness levels. With its user-friendly design and ease of use, the Citytan is perfect for those seeking both comfort and practicality.

Priced at $1,699, the Citytan becomes even more accessible with a $300 pre-sale discount, bringing the limited-time price down to just $1,399-proving that a high-quality e-trike doesn't have to break the bank.

Addmotor also offers the Non-Electric Citytan M-315 Traditional Trike , originally priced at $699, now available for pre-order at just $499, saving you $200. This trike provides many of the same benefits as the Citytan E-Trike, including a lightweight, folding all-aluminum frame, wide 3-inch tires, and low step-through design, to name a few. It's an affordable option for those who prefer a more traditional, non-electric experience.

SpytanX – Reverse e-Trike

SpytanX is designed with golf lovers and pet lovers in mind, offering a fresh and convenient way to navigate the golf course or daily rides. Powered by a 750W motor and a 960Wh UL 2271 certified battery , this e-trike delivers both power and reliability, ensuring a smooth and comfortable ride on and off the course. Its dual front-wheel layout enhances stability, while providing a spacious front basket that's perfect for carrying groceries, pet carriers , or personal items. Riders can easily keep their belongings and pets in view without the need to constantly look back, improving safety and allowing for more interaction with your furry companions.

To cater to golf enthusiasts, Addmotor has specially designed SpytanX with a stand front rack that can hold a golf bag. Now, you can enjoy your game without any distractions, knowing that your gear is securely in place.

With its upgraded front suspension and an advanced 16-connecting-rod steering system , the SpytanX delivers an unmatched riding experience, making it the perfect choice for those seeking the pinnacle of reverse tricycle performance.

M-380 – Tandem E-Trike

The M-380 Tandem E-Trike is built for shared exploration, transforming the way two riders experience the joy of cycling together. Featuring two comfortable seats-the rear seat with a supportive backrest-and pedals, this electric trike allows both riders to actively participate in pedaling, unlike traditional passenger e-trikes.

What sets the M-380 apart is its advanced drivetrain system , which enables the front and rear riders to control their own pedals independently. The rear seat is even suitable for riders with disabilities or children, providing extra comfort and ease for those who might find it difficult to ride independently. This design ensures that riders of different fitness levels can enjoy the ride together-faster riders don't need to wait for slower riders, and slower riders won't feel the strain of trying to keep up. Each rider can enjoy the joy of cycling at their own pace, creating a truly cooperative cycling experience.

Plus, M-380 trike includes a torque sensor on the front pedal-assist system, enabling the front rider to adjust the motor's power based on pedaling force. This feature makes the ride more responsive, efficient, and in control, enhancing the overall enjoyment.

The optional dual-battery system enhances the M-380's performance and range, giving riders the flexibility to choose between a single or dual-battery configuration to best suit their needs. Whether cruising through the city or embarking on a longer adventure, the M-380 offers the power you need. Its 38.5-inch widened rear track enhances stability, reducing the risk of tipping, especially with its elongated trike frame. Paired with a 750W motor, the M-380 can support up to 500 lbs of combined rider and cargo weight, making it a reliable option for various needs.

With these thoughtful features, the M-380 Tandem E-Trike is the perfect solution for sharing the ride-whether for an additional disabled rider, a child, or anyone who enjoys exploring together, all while benefiting from the best in modern e-trike technology.

Greattan D – Fat Tire & Cargo E-Trike

Greattan D is the ultimate multi-purpose cargo e-trike, designed to redefine the versatility of fat tire electric trikes. Built for heavy-duty tasks, this e-trike features 7-inch rear fat tires that not only provide superior traction on both smooth city streets and rough, uneven terrains but also offer remarkable load-bearing capacity. These robust tires can support heavy weight without compromising stability or performance.

Capable of supporting up to 500 lbs of total weight, the Greattan D is a solid e-trike for transporting heavy items. Its extra-large rear cargo basket, with a capacity of up to 150 lbs , is perfect for work equipment, groceries, or camping gear. To ensure this impressive payload capacity is met with reliable durability, the rear axle is 25% thicker than other models on the market and has been reinforced to prevent damage during transport.

The performance of the Greattan D is equally as impressive. Powered by a 750W rear-drive motor and an optional dual-battery system, it easily conquers challenging terrains and heavy loads. Whether you're tackling long-distance journeys or managing daily heavy-duty errands, the Greattan D offers the power and range you need to go the distance without worrying about running out of energy.

Addmotor Customized Accessories for Every Lifestyle

1. Smart Cycling Helmet

Addmotor Smart Cycling Helmet combines safety, connectivity, and comfort to enhance your riding experience. Featuring advanced light modes for increased visibility, live intercom and hands-free calling via the Addmotor APP, and multimedia integration for music and audio notifications, this smart helmet ensures a secure and enjoyable ride. With its durable construction, optimized airflow system, and innovative app-enabled features, this Addmotor helmet is the perfect companion for modern cyclists seeking both functionality and style.

2. Trike Trailer - America's First Trike-Ready Trailer

Addmotor Trike Trailer is the first trailer in the U.S. specifically designed for electric tricycles. With its innovative design, this trailer attaches centrally to the rear of the tricycle, minimizing the potential for instability, ensuring a smooth and secure ride even when carrying heavy loads.

The true versatility of the Addmotor Trailer lies in its compatibility with all Addmotor electric trikes and electric bicycles with 20-inch and 26-inch wheels, when paired with the appropriate adapter. With a maximum load capacity of 220 lbs, the Addmotor Trike Trailer allows you to carry everything from camping gear to groceries or work equipment. The trailer frame is designed to be removable and customizable, making it easy to store and adapt to your specific needs. Whether you're embarking on a long journey or simply need extra space for your daily tasks, this trailer offers the flexibility and durability you need for all types of adventures.

3. Pet Carrier

Addmotor introduces the Addmotor pet carrier in acknowledgment of the special bond between riders and their furry friends. It fits seamlessly on most Addmotor e-trikes. Built with waterproof and scratch-resistant nylon fabric, this carrier ensures your pet enjoys a cozy, safe ride by your side. Its breathable mesh design keeps your companion happy while allowing you to keep an eye on them throughout the journey.

For added safety, the pet carrier features a reflective strip on the back, making you and your pet more visible to others during low-light conditions. The carrier is easy to install and includes two openings, allowing your pet to get in and out easily from either side. When not in use, the frame of the pet carrier can be collapsed for convenient storage.

About Addmotor

As one of the pioneering brands in the electric trike market, Addmotor continues to set trends in both design and functionality. Addmotor 2025 collection reflects a deep understanding of user feedback and modern consumer trends and an unwavering focus on delivering the best riding experience. Each product demonstrates the brand's commitment to expanding the practicality and versatility of its electric trikes for multiple demographics, from urban commuters and couples to golf enthusiasts, families, and pet owners. Yet again, Addmotor proves that sustainable travel can be both functional and enjoyable.

For complete technical specifications and more information on Addmotor latest electric trike models 2025, or to find your local authorized Addmotor store, visit addmotor .

