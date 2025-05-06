Saud Bin Saqr Media Scholarship Program Celebrates Second Cohort Of Graduates, Championing The Power Of Storytelling



The second Saud bin Saqr Media Scholarship Program celebrated its second cohort of 15 graduates at the American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) The Media Program is a collaboration between the

Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research, RAK Government Media Office and AURAK

May, 2025, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates: The Saud bin Saqr Media Scholarship Program celebrated its second graduation ceremony today at the American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK), honoring a diverse cohort of 15 students who successfully completed the five-week training course.

Led by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, the SBS Media Scholarship Program aims to train the next generation of skilled broadcasters and content creators to produce engaging content and further elevate the region's global profile.

Launched in 2023 under the patronage of the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research, supported by Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office (RAKGMO) and facilitated by the American University of Ras Al Khaimah, this year's course offered students a blend of practical and academic training, featuring specialized workshops on voiceover performance and content pitching, led by industry professionals, alongside sessions in digital journalism, production and storytelling techniques.

For the first time, students also engaged in a two-week strategic partnership with Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAK TDA), gaining hands-on experience by producing videos that highlighted local stories and tourism initiatives, from sustainable farming to heritage and community-driven projects.

Director General of Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office, Her Excellency

Ms. Heba Fatani, stated:“These graduates exemplify the excellence, commitment and creativity that inspired the launch of the Saud bin Saqr Media Scholarship Program. We remain steadfast in our mission to nurture the next generation of skilled media professionals.”

Executive Director of the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research, Dr. Natasha Ridge, said:“Aligned with our mission, this media program embodies a creative, collaborative and people-centered approach that builds the knowledge and skills of dedicated students. We look forward to the positive contribution these students will make to Ras Al Khaimah's future.”

Adding to this, Vice President for Institutional Advancement and External Relations at the American University of Ras Al Khaimah, Dr. Imad Hoballah, stated:“This ceremony marks the realization of AURAK's commitment to fostering excellence in media education. The SBS Media Scholarship Program helps to position the Emirate as a hub for media talent and digital creativity.”

This year's program welcomed a diverse group of UAE-based participants of different nationalities that included South Asia and Eastern Europe.

About Ras Al Khaimah:

Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) is the northernmost of the seven Emirates that make up the United Arab Emirates. It is known for its diverse landscape, from 64km of beaches, to deserts and imposing mountains, as well as its rich history, dating back 7,000 years. It has many archaeological sites, four of which have been shortlisted on UNESCO's tentative list of World Heritage Sites. The Emirate's Jebel Jais, which is the highest mountain in the UAE, boasts attractions including Jebel Jais Flight, the world's longest zip line at almost 3km, and 1484 by Puro, the UAE's highest restaurant. Ras Al Khaimah is centrally located at the modern crossroads between Europe, Asia and Africa, with one third of the world's population within four hours' flying time, making it an ideal location for businesses to expand into the UAE, the Middle East and Africa region and beyond. The Emirate boasts one of the most diverse economies in the region, with no single sector accounting for more than 30% of the Emirate's GDP – a critical advantage that enhances Ras Al Khaimah's economic flexibility and strength. Ras Al Khaimah has been rated in the 'A' range by Fitch and Standard & Poor's international ratings agencies for 15 years. Ras Al Khaimah is a multicultural society, with a population of 0.4 million people. The Emirate is known for its tranquil, coastal environment, attainable beachfront living and high quality of life. With year-round sunshine, straightforward business set-up and a competitive and affordable cost of living, Ras Al Khaimah is the informed choice for business, lifestyle and exploration. | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | LinkedIn | YouTube