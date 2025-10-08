Russian Strike On Nizhyn Damages Homes, Healthcare Facility
“As a result of several enemy drone hits, a non-operational facility of one of the town's enterprises was damaged. Unfortunately, residential buildings and a polyclinic building were also affected,” the Mayor wrote.
Specialists are currently working at the scene to assess the damage and determine what is needed for restoration.Read also: Several regions left without power after Russian attacks; Chernihiv region faces most severe outages
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian forces again struck an energy facility in Nizhyn district of Chernihiv region, leaving more than 4,500 residents without electricity.
