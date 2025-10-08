Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Strike On Nizhyn Damages Homes, Healthcare Facility

Russian Strike On Nizhyn Damages Homes, Healthcare Facility


2025-10-08 03:12:17
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Nizhyn Mayor Oleksandr Kodola reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

“As a result of several enemy drone hits, a non-operational facility of one of the town's enterprises was damaged. Unfortunately, residential buildings and a polyclinic building were also affected,” the Mayor wrote.

Specialists are currently working at the scene to assess the damage and determine what is needed for restoration.

Read also: Several regions left without power after Russian attacks; Chernihiv region faces most severe outages

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian forces again struck an energy facility in Nizhyn district of Chernihiv region, leaving more than 4,500 residents without electricity.

