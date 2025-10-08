Russian Strike On Nizhyn Damages Homes, Healthcare Facility

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Nizhyn Mayor Oleksandr Kodola reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

“As a result of several enemy drone hits, a non-operational facility of one of the town's enterprises was damaged. Unfortunately, residential buildings and a polyclinic building were also affected,” the Mayor wrote.

Specialists are currently working at the scene to assess the damage and determine what is needed for restoration.

Several regions left without power after Russian attacks;region faces most severe outages

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian forces again struck an energy facility in Nizhyn district of Chernihiv region, leaving more than 4,500 residents without electricity.