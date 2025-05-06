Broadridge Enhances Opsgpt®, Introducing New Agentic Capabilities To Further Optimize Global Post-Trade Operations

Key enhancements include inventory optimization, fails research, and email integration automation for better connectivity and outcomes

NEW YORK, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Fintech leader Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BR ), today announced significant enhancements to OpsGPT® across fails research, inventory optimization and email integration automation. With these enhancements OpsGPT delivers real-time operational intelligence and execution, enabling firms to better manage risk, capital, and drive greater operational efficiency.

"We are continuously innovating and evolving OpsGPT to optimize how clients can better operate and grow, particularly by unlocking Agentic capabilities to better manage risk, capital, and operational efficiency in today's rapidly evolving trading environment," said Quentin Limouzi, Global Head of Post Trade at Broadridge. "In response to shortened settlement cycles, escalating operational risks and increased cost of capital, firms need to invest in simplifying complex technology ecosystems and harmonize data to enable AI-powered automation."

Key enhancements to OpsGPT:



Fails Research : Diagnoses root causes of settlement fails, providing instant, actionable insights and significantly reducing resolution timelines.

Inventory Optimization : enables real-time global inventory management, proactively identifies mismatches and suggests asset transfers to maximize capital efficiency and save firms millions of dollars. Email Integration Automation : Interprets inbound operational emails, extracts context, retrieves relevant data from internal systems - drastically reducing response cycles.

OpsGPT has integrated agentic capabilities, where AI agents support Operations teams by converting data into actionable insights; improving decision-making, recommending optimal actions and executing workflows. By incorporating AI into its processes and harmonized data platform, Broadridge is establishing a foundation for comprehensive workflow orchestration throughout the post-trade lifecycle.

OpsGPT unlocks tangible benefits for clients, such as accelerated fail resolution, optimized capital deployment, and reduced operational expenses. By automating traditional manual processes, OpsGPT enhances productivity, strengthens risk management through real-time intelligence, and simplifies the user experience with intuitive interfaces and AI-powered communication tools. More information on the new enhancements can be found in our report launched today .

The Power of Harmonized Data

A strong data foundation is central to implement successful AI powered automation throughout the trade lifecycle. Broadridge's investments in BRx, a harmonized data ontology that standardizes and consolidates information globally across asset classes and systems, enables consistent interoperable data to flow seamlessly between front, middle and back-office functions - eliminating silos and laying the foundation for advanced analytics, automation and reporting across the global trade lifecycle.

OpsGPT leverages BRx harmonized data model to unlock the next level of Agentic capabilities to automate AI enabled operations, optimize capital, reduce risks and improve reporting

For more information on how OpsGPT® delivers real-time operational intelligence and execution that enables the future of post-trade processing now, please see here .

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR ) is a global technology leader with the trusted expertise and transformative technology to help clients and the financial services industry operate, innovate, and grow. We power investing, governance, and communications for our clients – driving operational resiliency, elevating business performance, and transforming investor experiences.

Our technology and operations platforms process and generate over 7 billion communications per year and underpin the daily trading of more than $10 trillion of securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us, please visit .

