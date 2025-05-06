Qatar Foundation's Higher Education Vision Poised To Empower Future Global Changemakers

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As Qatar Foundation (QF) marks its 30th anniversary, a significant milestone in its journey, more than 1,000 students of Class 2025 from partner universities are graduating today, representing over 70 nationalities, with 61% of the class being female, 39% male, and 39% Qatari. This momentous event reflects not only the diversity and growth of QF's academic ecosystem but also the broader impact of three decades of investment in education.

As QF moves into its fourth decade, its Higher Education leadership is confident that the unique model of QF's higher education will continue to evolve, empower, and inspire the next generation of global changemakers.

Reflecting on QF's transformative journey, President of Higher Education at Qatar Foundation, Francisco Marmolejo, said,“Over the last 25 years, QF has been the main source of talented professionals in the country. It confirms the significant value that I believe in-education as the key enabler of social and economic transformation.”

He emphasised that the unique higher education framework within QF significantly contributes to its importance.

“The unique capacity to bring together top-level universities-as part of what we refer to as a multiversity-is deeply connected not only to our homegrown university (Hamad Bin Khalifa University), but also to pre-university education, research centers, and community-based initiatives,” said Marmolejo.

“This entire ecosystem, or 'tent' as I like to call it, offers a venue for innovation. It is truly one of a kind in the world, and all of us here in Qatar should be very proud of it,” he added.

QF's higher education model is unlike any other in the world.“You will not find anywhere else the type of arrangement that exists today in Qatar Foundation,” said Marmolejo.



“This [multiversity] connects top-level international universities with local institutions, pre-university education, research centers, and community initiatives. It's a unique tent for innovation and disruption.”

Looking ahead, QF is preparing to adapt to the demands of a rapidly evolving world.“Students of tomorrow will be different,” Marmolejo said.“We need to equip them not just for a profession, but for the unexpected-so they can navigate a future that we cannot yet anticipate.”

According to Marmolejo, QF is actively developing new academic offerings to meet the country's needs. Upcoming programmes include interdisciplinary studies, artificial intelligence, public health, and economics, among others. These programmes, often created in consultation with industry and national committees, are designed to ensure alignment with both Qatar's strategic goals and emerging global trends.

With a student population that is over 65% female and a national vision that includes implementing a modern accreditation framework, QF is positioning itself as a leading higher education hub for the region and beyond.“The future of education at Qatar Foundation is very promising,” Marmolejo said.

Director of Academic Affairs at QF Higher Education, Dr. Samah Gamar

“We are building not just for today, but for what lies ahead-by shaping an agile, responsive, and inclusive academic environment for generations to come.” Director of Academic Affairs at QF Higher Education, Dr. Samah Gamar underscored the broader significance of the moment.

“Marking 30 years gives us an opportunity to see the fruits of this huge investment in students,” she said.“Many of our alumni have gone on to serve Qatar Foundation, the country, the region, and the world in phenomenal ways. This is a testament to the long-term, enduring impact that QF has had.” She pointed to cross-registration between universities as a sign of an increasingly flexible and student-driven approach.

Dr. Gamar also highlighted how QF is staying ahead of global trends in higher education.“We're not just offering static degree programs. Our academic portfolio is built in consultation with industry and national committees to ensure real-world relevance,” she said.

“That's where the future of education lies-helping students create their pathways aligned with their interests and the needs of society.” Since 2008, QF partner universities have collectively graduated 11,210 students. These alumni now contribute across a spectrum of industries, both locally and globally, spanning over 120 countries.