Officials: Kuwait Science Contest Highlights Youths' Creativity
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 6 (KUNA) -- A number of officials affirmed late Monday that the 11th Kuwait Science and Engineering Competition, held with the support from the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS), was a distinctive event that reflected keen support for the youth as future leaders.
In a press statement on the sidelines of the closing ceremony, Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah -- former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs -- said that Kuwaiti youth demonstrated exceptional creative capabilities through their participation.
Sheikh Ahmad Al-Nasser, who represented the sponsor of the competition His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, praised the students' scientific projects, noting their spirit of innovation and positive scientific competition.
"Today, all our youth are winners through their participation in this national scientific event," he said, wishing them continued success in serving Kuwait under the wise leadership of Kuwait.
Sheikh Ahmad Al-Nasser also expressed sincere appreciation to Chairman of Kuwait Science Club Talal Jassem Al-Kharafi and the club's board members for their significant efforts in making the competition a success.
He commended the jury committee for their professionalism in objectively and proficiently evaluating the students' projects.
He further conveyed deep gratitude to all volunteers, including administrators, academics, and organizers, highlighting their organizational and administrative efforts in ensuring the competition's success.
He extended special acknowledgment to the participating students and their parents for their continuous support and encouragement.
For his part, Chairman of Kuwait Science Club Talal Al-Kharafi described the competition as a platform that brings together creative minds and unleashes students' innovative ideas and technological potential.
"This competition has become more than a display of scientific and engineering projects; it represents tangible proof that creativity knows no boundaries, and that the future is shaped by the thoughts and efforts of our promising youth," Al-Kharafi stated.
Seeing students transform ideas into tangible projects is a source of pride, he continued, as they are not just future builders but change-makers who will define progress in our communities through their innovative thinking and ambitious achievements.
He praised the critical role played by the jury committee, composed of distinguished Kuwaiti academics voluntarily evaluating and judging the scientific projects from the competition's inception until now.
Al-Kharafi congratulated the winners, wishing them continued success in their academic and professional journeys.
He extended deep gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah for his continued patronage, which significantly contributed to the competition's success, and thanked Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Al-Nasser for representing the sponsor at both the opening and closing ceremonies.
He also thanked the competition's strategic partners and supporting entities, particularly KFAS, Kuwait University, Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR), the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training (PAAET), and EQUATE Petrochemical Company.
Results of the competition announced student Khaled Al-Jumaa and Mohammad Al-Dhubayan from Ahmad Mishari Al-Adwani Secondary School for Boys as winners of first place for the Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Award for Scientific Research 2025, the competition's "Grand Prize," for their project titled "Farewell to Oil Well Explosions."
Students Adnan Al-Ateeqi and Mohammad Al-Monther Wael Al-Hassawi from the Joint Talent Academy for Boys secured second place with their project "Smart Farm," while students Wahsh Salam Waleed Al-Rujaib and Nawal Malallah from Mishref Secondary School for Girls claimed third place with their project "Neu." (end)
