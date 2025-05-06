MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) Eastern River Pty Ltd Marks Major Milestone with Appointment of Tom Paras as Managing Director - Head of Fund Investments

ADELAIDE, AUS, May 6, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - With more than 30 years of executive experience in the property and investment sectors, Tom brings an extraordinary depth of expertise spanning office, retail, industrial, and residential asset classes. He has held senior leadership roles at several high-profile organizations, including CEO of Panda Global Funds , where he led operations across international markets, and as a senior specialist at Payton Capital , recently acquired by ASX-listed HMC Capital . He has also served as Senior Executive - Investments at Occasio Funds Management .

Before joining Eastern River, Tom played a pivotal role in a number of corporate advisory and capital raising mandates across both domestic and international markets, with deep investor networks in the UAE, Asia, and the Americas . His global perspective and strategic insight will be instrumental in driving Eastern River's next phase of expansion.

Tom has also served as a Non-Executive Director for several China-based companies seeking ASX listings, further demonstrating his unique capability in cross-border corporate structuring and capital markets. Beyond the boardroom, Tom holds equity positions across multiple businesses and investment entities in property development, construction, and venture capital . He holds an MBA and several professional diplomas in corporate and investment disciplines.

"Bringing Tom into the business is a landmark moment for Eastern River. His track record and depth of experience align perfectly with our long-term vision of becoming a leading force in the private investment and funds management sector," said Tekauri Ryan Hurst, CEO & Executive Director of Eastern River Pty Ltd.

