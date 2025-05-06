CANADA's FOREMOST OFFBEAT AUTHOR FRANK TALABER LAUNCHES SPINE-TINGLING PARANORMAL CRIME SERIES: THE AINSWORTH CHRONICLES

Frank Talaber

Frank Talaber

Books shelf

- Ayoade Damilare

CHILLIWACK, CHILLIWACK, CANADA, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Prepare to be captivated by the supernatural as acclaimed Canadian author Frank Talaber introduces readers to The Ainsworth Chronicles, a thrilling new book series blending crime, mystery, and the paranormal-set against the haunting beauty of Victoria, British Columbia.

Book One: The Joining

In the series debut, readers meet Detective Carol Ainsworth on her first undercover assignment at the luxurious-and notoriously haunted-Fairmont Empress Hotel. What begins as a straightforward wedding surveillance involving two feuding Italian families quickly spirals into a vortex of spirits, secret pasts, a sexy FBI agent, a seductive mobster, and curses dating back centuries. Add a mysterious psychic, disappearing boys, and ghost-infested sewers, and Carol's assignment turns into a battle between reality and the paranormal. And yes, the hotel's high tea is to die for-literally.

Book Two: The Mystery of Ms. Teak

Psychic Agnes Van Lunt returns-bending time to save a child's life, unleashing chaos with consequences. Carol now juggles angry Russian mobsters, confused ghosts, an eerie child channeling their psychic friend, and unsettling changes in her young nephew Nathan. With Ms. Teak mysteriously absent (or possibly not?), timelines, truths, and trust twist together in a thrilling sequel that blurs the lines between past and present.

Book Three: Into The Dark Side

Carol Ainsworth dives deeper into darkness as she tracks a cunning serial killer disguising murders as drug overdoses. Alongside her shaman ally Charlie Stillwaters, who faces off once more with the enigmatic Raven, the team must confront a disturbed vigilante targeting drug dealers. This dark and gritty psychological thriller explores the depths of human despair-and the supernatural forces watching from the shadows.

Frank Talaber, often described as Canada's foremost off-beat author, delivers an imaginative fusion of gritty detective work and eerie spiritual realms in The Ainsworth Chronicles-a must-read series for fans of paranormal thrillers and twisted mysteries.

________________________________________

For review copies, interviews, or speaking engagements



Frank Talaber

Frank Talaber

+1 604-701-8186

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.