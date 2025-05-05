Investornewsbreaks Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ: DVLT) Partners With Kove To Launch Secure Tokenized Data Vending Platform

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Datavault AI (NASDAQ: DVLT) , an AI-driven data monetization company, has partnered with high-performance computing firm Kove to debut a secure, tokenized data vending platform at IBM Think 2025 in Boston. The solution integrates Kove's SDMTM Memory Tower 39i with Datavault's patented Data Vault® and related AI tools to enable real-time, encrypted data transactions without transferring raw data. The system, compatible with Azure, Snowflake, and Databricks, aims to help enterprises in finance, biotech, and defense unlock new revenue from underutilized data while meeting compliance standards.

Datavault AI (Nasdaq: DVLT) is leading the way in AI experience, valuation, and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. The company's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Science and Data Science Divisions. Datavault AI's Acoustic Science Division features WiSA®, ADIO® and Sumerian® patented technologies and industry first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless HD sound transmission technologies with IP covering audio timing, synchronization and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science Division leverages the power of Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation and secure monetization. Datavault AI's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions serving multiple industries, including HPC software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy and more. The Information Data Exchange ® (IDE) enables Digital Twins, licensing of name, image, and likeness (NIL) by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata objects, fostering responsible AI with integrity. Datavault AI's technology suite is completely customizable and offers AI and Machine Learning (ML) automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation and advertising monitoring. The company is headquartered in Beaverton, OR. Learn more about Datavault AI at .

