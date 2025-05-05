Local Legends Introduces A New Era Of Results-First Digital Marketing For Home Service Businesses

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Conroe, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conroe, Texas -

Home service contractors are tired of empty promises and cookie-cutter marketing plans - and Local Legends, a leading home service digital marketing agency , is answering the call. Built by a contractor for contractors, Local Legends is redefining digital marketing with a results-first, omnichannel approach designed specifically around the needs of home service businesses.







Unlike traditional agencies that offer "one-size-fits-none" solutions, Local Legends gives businesses real options. Contractors can choose between two powerful paths:

Self-Paced Mastery: Access a robust online course to learn proven marketing systems at their own speed.

Mentored Growth: Enroll in the course plus receive direct coaching from founder Levi Ostlund twice a week for real-time accountability and momentum.

For those who want a fully managed solution, Local Legends also offers four customizable Done-For-You marketing packages - tailored precisely to the business's stage, goals, and market opportunities.

Be Seen | Get Appointments | Grow

More than just SEO, Google Local Services Ads , or PPC, Local Legends deploys full omni-channel strategies, including:

Google Maps Optimization, Paid Ads (Google, Facebook, Instagram), Conversion-Focused Website Builds, Content Marketing and Email Systems, Branding and Local Market Domination, and Customized Tracking and Full Transparency

Every plan is engineered to deliver one thing: real, measurable results without the fluff or fake vanity metrics .

"We're here to build marketing systems that work for you - not just run ads and hope. Contractors deserve transparency, control, and the freedom to scale without being held hostage by agencies," said Levi Ostlund, founder of Local Legends.

A free, no-obligation 30-minute Data Audit is available for contractors seeking to assess the effectiveness of their current marketing efforts. This audit provides a clear, data-driven analysis of performance-highlighting strengths, identifying breakdowns, and uncovering untapped growth opportunities. If marketing efforts are already performing well, the report will reflect that. If improvements are needed, the audit outlines precise steps to elevate results.

For more information, visit .

Local Legends was founded out of necessity. After losing tens of thousands of dollars to traditional agencies, Ostlund - a former contractor himself - decided to master digital marketing firsthand. Today, Local Legends helps HVAC, plumbing, concrete, roofing, landscaping, pest control, and other service businesses dominate local markets with strategies that are street-tested, data-driven, and built for real-world success.

About Local Legends:

Local Legends is a home service digital marketing agency built by a contractor, for contractors. Specializing in Google Local Services Ads, Local SEO, Paid Ads, Web Development, and Omni-Channel Marketing, Local Legends empowers service businesses to own their brand, capture more leads, and achieve sustainable growth. Headquartered in Conroe, Texas, Local Legends serves home service businesses nationwide with a relentless focus on tangible, trackable results.









###

For more information about Local Legends, contact the company here:

Local Legends

Levi Ostlund

936.900.1248

...eting

481 Stephen F Austin Drive, Conroe, Texas

CONTACT: Levi Ostlund